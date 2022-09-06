Two trains, three students

Entornointeligente.com /

Only three youngsters and two adults were on board the train from Linstead to Spanish Town in St Catherine, which arrived at its destination at 7:15 a.m. on Monday as the new school year began.

The train from Old Harbour to the parish capital had pulled in three minutes earlier with empty carriages.

Despite this, Vernon Dixon, operations officer at the Jamaica Railway Corporation (JRC), is optimistic that ridership will increase in the days ahead.

He said this was not an unusual occurrence, recalling that ridership was just as low when the commuter rail service was introduced in January «even though it could not have gotten any lower than this morning», he said.

Dixon revealed that the JRC has been considering expanding the railway service to include the general student body of the six St Catherine schools that were a part of the Back on Track School Train Service, rather than just students enrolled in the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) as originally intended.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com