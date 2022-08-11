Two south communities beg for relief from floods

Plagued by frequent flooding due to poor drainage, residents of Dow and Aripero Villages in South Trinidad are calling on the authorities to fix this problem.
This comes after residents and proprietors were hit by another bout of flooding on Monday.
While some motorists risked driving through floodwaters along the Southern Main Road, resulting in a few vehicles stalling, others sought alternative routes.
Meanwhile, residents looked on helplessly as their properties were inundated with water, some of which even flowed into homes.
Resident Mark Chinemilly, who runs Davey’s Radiator Works downstairs his home at Aripero Village, yesterday said residents are totally fed up. Grappling with this problem since he moved into the community 17 years ago, Chinemilly said they made several complaints and sent numerous correspondence to various bodies and representatives requesting help but nothing has been done.
«Every time it rains, in the space to 20 to 30 minutes, we get flood…It takes about four to five hours for the floods to go down,» he complained.
Estimating that he suffered more than $25,000 in losses during Monday’s floods, Chinemilly said the water seeped into his BMW, soaking the interior, while his business was also affected, and his fridge was damaged.
«I have plenty power tools, welding plants, pressure washer, since I here I had to change about four fridge already because of the flooding,» he complained.
Concerned about the well-being of his seven-month-old baby, he said during and following the floods, snakes, scorpions and caimans would surface.
«It is also unhealthy because it also has nasty cesspit water running in the drain,» he added.
Chinemilly said his neighbours are so fed up that they have stopped complaining.
«They fed up, they don’t want to talk. Is about 27 to 30 years they having this problem,» he said.
Chinemilly believes the only way to solve this problem is with proper drainage.
Meanwhile, Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe visited the residents on Tuesday and wrote to the Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan on the issue.
The letter stated, «Residents have indicated that the lack of proper drainage infrastructure and maintenance of existing drains has contributed to these occurrences (floods). There is also a collapsed culvert which crosses under the roadway in the vicinity of #3 Southern Main Road, Dow Village close to Davey’s Radiator that is in urgent repair as it restricts free flow of water to the main river.
«The residents and commuters are now pleading with the ministry to give some urgent attention to their plight to avoid further losses to their businesses and damage to their vehicles and their properties.»
Bodoe requested that a team visit the area to assess and provide a solution to this issue. Bodoe told Guardian Media that he was subsequently contacted by the Director of Drainage on behalf of the minister and a team is expected to meet with the residents in the community tomorrow (Friday).
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian