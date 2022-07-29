Two shot, one fatally, in Rockfort police shoot-out

Entornointeligente.com /

A man was shot and killed while another is in hospital following a shoot-out with the police along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in Kingston this afternoon.

The police say a manhunt is on for two cronies.

The police say cops were conducting patrols in the area when about 12:10 p.m. they were informed of a robbery in progress.

According to the police, when the cops got to Rockfort two motorcycles were seen with two men aboard each bike and the men matched the description of the robbery suspects.

Both drivers were signalled to stop, however, they reportedly did not comply.

