7 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Two Shot In Drive-by Attack On Collie Smith Drive

37 segundos ago
Entornointeligente.com

Two men were shot in a drive-by attack along Collie Smith Drive in Kingston, on Tuesday afternoon.   Residents were standing along Adina Spence Pathway in Arnett Gardens about 12:15 when a motor car with armed men aboard drove up.   The occupants alighted the vehicle and began firing at the two men.   They were shot multiple times and have been admitted in serious condition.   Residents told Radio Jamaica News that they are baffled by the attack, as one of the victims is mentally ill.   The West Kingston police are probing the shooting.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

