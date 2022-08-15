Two shot dead by fake law enforcement officers

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men were shot dead by gun­men pre­tend­ing to be law en­force­ment of­fi­cers on Sat­ur­day night.

In the first in­ci­dent, a 41-year-old man was shot by men wear­ing tac­ti­cal uni­forms while lim­ing with a group of friends in Chi­napoo Gar­dens, Mor­vant.

The gun­men re­port­ed­ly ac­cost­ed Gamal Wal­dron and his friends, or­der­ing them to lie on the ground and pro­duce their iden­ti­fi­ca­tion cards.

When Wal­dron hand­ed his ID card to the men, how­ev­er, he was shot mul­ti­ple times and died at the scene.

Wal­dron lived at Buller Trace, Pash­ley Street, Laven­tille.

Po­lice found 35 spent shells at the scene, with ten bear­ing the mark­ings of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Reg­i­ment (TTR15).

In 2018, Wal­dron made head­lines af­ter he was charged with steal­ing for­mer CNC3 an­chor Khamal Georges’ SUV from out­side the Besson Street Po­lice Sta­tion.

Georges had been robbed of his ve­hi­cle at gun­point ear­li­er that day and af­ter the ve­hi­cle was re­cov­ered, Wal­dron al­leged­ly ar­rived with the keys to the ve­hi­cle and drove it away from out­side the po­lice sta­tion.

Mean­while, a 28-year-old man was shot dead while hav­ing sex with his 30-year-old girl­friend in Va­len­cia on Sat­ur­day night.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, Sook­nanan was with his girl­friend at his home around 10.30 pm at Emon Lane and in the mid­dle of in­ter­course, his girl­friend no­ticed a bed­room win­dow on the west­ern side of the home was pulled open.

She told of­fi­cers she then heard men say «Po­lice, po­lice.» Star­tled, the 30-year-old woman then saw three men, all dressed in dark cloth­ing, look­ing through the win­dow at them on the mat­tress.

One of the men point­ed a gun to­ward her and her boyfriend. He then shot at Sook­nanan, be­fore he and the two oth­er men fled the scene.

The woman then re­alised her boyfriend was un­con­scious with bul­let wounds about his body.

Ter­ri­fied, she said she jumped through the win­dow and ran to the prop­er­ty of Sook­nanan’s grand­fa­ther. She stayed with the vic­tim’s sis­ter un­til the po­lice ar­rived.

Sook­nanan was pro­nounced dead at the scene.

The vic­tim had gun­shot wounds to the right side of his chest, his ab­dom­i­nal area and oth­er ar­eas of his body.

No one has been ar­rest­ed as yet in con­nec­tion with the killing.

In an­oth­er in­ci­dent, the body of a Venezue­lan na­tion­al was found with stab wounds un­der a tree in Cou­va yes­ter­day morn­ing.

The de­ceased was iden­ti­fied as Steven Her­nan­dez Javier Moreno, 26. His body was found in a field at Smith Street.

Po­lice be­lieve Her­nan­dez knew his killer.

Her­nan­dez came to Trinidad three years ago and two months ago moved to the Roys­to­nia, Cou­va neigh­bour­hood.

Po­lice are search­ing for the sus­pect, who is known to them.

Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com