Two shot dead by fake law enforcement officers

Two men were shot dead by gunmen pretending to be law enforcement officers on Saturday night.
In the first incident, a 41-year-old man was shot by men wearing tactical uniforms while liming with a group of friends in Chinapoo Gardens, Morvant.
The gunmen reportedly accosted Gamal Waldron and his friends, ordering them to lie on the ground and produce their identification cards.
When Waldron handed his ID card to the men, however, he was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Waldron lived at Buller Trace, Pashley Street, Laventille.
Police found 35 spent shells at the scene, with ten bearing the markings of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment (TTR15).
In 2018, Waldron made headlines after he was charged with stealing former CNC3 anchor Khamal Georges’ SUV from outside the Besson Street Police Station.
Georges had been robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint earlier that day and after the vehicle was recovered, Waldron allegedly arrived with the keys to the vehicle and drove it away from outside the police station.
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man was shot dead while having sex with his 30-year-old girlfriend in Valencia on Saturday night.
According to police reports, Sooknanan was with his girlfriend at his home around 10.30 pm at Emon Lane and in the middle of intercourse, his girlfriend noticed a bedroom window on the western side of the home was pulled open.
She told officers she then heard men say «Police, police.» Startled, the 30-year-old woman then saw three men, all dressed in dark clothing, looking through the window at them on the mattress.
One of the men pointed a gun toward her and her boyfriend. He then shot at Sooknanan, before he and the two other men fled the scene.
The woman then realised her boyfriend was unconscious with bullet wounds about his body.
Terrified, she said she jumped through the window and ran to the property of Sooknanan’s grandfather. She stayed with the victim’s sister until the police arrived.
Sooknanan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim had gunshot wounds to the right side of his chest, his abdominal area and other areas of his body.
No one has been arrested as yet in connection with the killing.
In another incident, the body of a Venezuelan national was found with stab wounds under a tree in Couva yesterday morning.
The deceased was identified as Steven Hernandez Javier Moreno, 26. His body was found in a field at Smith Street.
Police believe Hernandez knew his killer.
Hernandez came to Trinidad three years ago and two months ago moved to the Roystonia, Couva neighbourhood.
Police are searching for the suspect, who is known to them.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are investigating.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian