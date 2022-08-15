Two police officers charged with corruption and money laundering

The Police Service has confirmed that a Police Constable was granted bail with surety in the sum of $500,000 by a Justice of the Peace (JP) and will face the courts in September, while a Woman Police Constable is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, after they were both charged with several offences, including Misbehaviour in Public Office.
The official statement from the Police Service reports that 33-year-old PC ADRIAN WARD (last attached to the Western Division), and 47-year-old WPC CHERYL GIBSON (last attached to the Port of Spain Division), were charged with the offences following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on Saturday 13 August 2022.
Both PC Ward and WPC Gibson were charged jointly with four counts of Misbehaviour in Public Office:
(i) Corruptly receiving an illegal firearm;
(ii) Corruptly receiving 15 rounds of ammunition,
(iii) Corruptly soliciting the sum of $30,000 and
(iv) Corruptly receiving the sum of $30,000.
In addition, PC Ward with one count of money laundering, and WPC Gibson was charged with two counts of money laundering.
The TTPS says PC Ward appeared before JP Abrahim Ali on Sunday 14 August 2022, was granted bail and ordered to appear before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, on September 13, 2022.
WPC Gibson will appear in court today, Monday 15 August 2022.
The TTPS release reports that a male victim reported to police that on August 8, 2022, he was at his Port of Spain workplace when one female officer and two male officers, in uniform, entered and conducted a search. The officers allegedly found an illegal pistol loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition in the man’s possession. The man claimed one of the male officers took possession of the firearm and then allegedly demanded the sum of $30,000 from him to forego charging him.
The victim, who became fearful for his life, handed over the sum to the officer. On that same date, the male officer handed the firearm and sum of money over to the female officer.
A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) about the incident on that same date and an investigation was launched.
Exercises in the Port of Spain and Western Divisions on Tuesday 9 August 2022, spearheaded by W/Snr. Supt. Suzette Martin and supervised by Supt. Montrichard and ASP Birch, resulted in the arrest of the two police officers.
Both PC Ward and WPC Gibson were charged by PC Bradley Marcellin of the PSB, on Sunday 14 August 2022.
