Two perish as bus overturns in Westmoreland

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE WESTMORELAND police and residents were left searching for answers after the deaths of two women and injury of more than 20 others when a public passenger vehicle in which they were travelling plunged down a hillside along the Seaford Town main road in Westmoreland Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Yasmin Nickesha Kerr, a nurse of Dundee district, and 32-year-old Meleisia Ricketts, a housekeeper of Berkshire district, both in Westmoreland.

Both victims died on the spot.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com