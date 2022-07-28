Two perish as bus overturns in Westmoreland

WESTERN BUREAU:
THE WESTMORELAND police and residents were left searching for answers after the deaths of two women and injury of more than 20 others when a public passenger vehicle in which they were travelling plunged down a hillside along the Seaford Town main road in Westmoreland Wednesday.
The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m.
The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Yasmin Nickesha Kerr, a nurse of Dundee district, and 32-year-old Meleisia Ricketts, a housekeeper of Berkshire district, both in Westmoreland.
Both victims died on the spot.
