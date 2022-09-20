Entornointeligente.com /

One defendant has been remanded pending $25,000 bail, and the other ordered back to court. $25,000.00 bail is now opened to one Haitian national, Claudenysson Morency who resides in Massacre while another Jean Remy Duchard who lives in Checkhall is remanded into custody in connection to driverâs license forgery.

Duchard who was slapped with three charges, is accused of having in his possession, certain forged documents on September 15, 2022, in an attempt to gain a private driverâs license from the traffic department in the Commonwealth of Dominica. He is also accused of having in his possession a forged driverâs license card on the same date.

The police also alleged that on September 13, 2022, he uttered the forged document in Roseau. Morency, the second accused stands charged with two offenses. He is also accused of possession of forged documents on September 15, 2022, in an attempt to gain a private driverâs license from the Traffic Department in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Morency was also charged for allegedly uttering the said forged documents in Roseau on September 13, 2022. When the men appeared before Magistrate Michael Laudat on September 19, 2022, they were not required to enter a plea as the charges are indictable offenses and are expected to be heard at the High court of Justice before a Judge and jury.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Laville, did not object to bail but requested that such be granted with a proper surety and conditions attached. Magistrate Laudat set Morency’s bail sum at $25,000.00 but the non-national was unable to present a suitable surety to the court for his release. Consequently, he was remanded in custody at the Dominica State Prison until such time.

As it relates to Duchard, he was placed in the custody of the investigating officer and ordered back to court the following day –September 20, 2022. The matters were adjourned to January 10, 2023, for Preliminary Inquiry (PI) to determine if there is enough evidence for them to be tried at the High Court.

