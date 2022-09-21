Two Motorcyclists Killed In Westmoreland Hit-and-run Crash

Entornointeligente.com /

Two motorcyclists died Tuesday afternoon during a hit-and-run crash on the Retreat main road in Westmoreland. They have been identified as 18-year-old Dominic Brown and 65-year-old Balford Tomlinson. Sometime after midday, a BMW motorcar was heading to Savanna-la-Mar from Negril when the driver hit the two motorcyclists. The drivers of both motorcycles died at the scene. The driver of the BMW did not stop. Barbadeen Jones Clarke, the aunt of Dominic Brown, said the family is shocked and saddened by the incident.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com