Two Most Recent Monkeypox Patients Are Men From KSA, Says Ministry

Details have been provided on the two locally transmitted monkeypox cases confirmed in Jamaica this week. Total confirmed monkeypox cases now stand at seven. The Ministry of Health says the most recent locally transmitted cases are two men from Kingston & St. Andrew (KSA). It says both patients are in stable condition with one isolated at home and the other in hospital. The Health Department has started contact tracing associated with both cases. The latest positives had no recent travel history and have no confirmed link to the previously announced cases.

