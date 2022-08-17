Two more tested for Monkeypox, both negative

Rishard Khan
Two more people were tested for the monkeypox virus over the last week, according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram.
That makes 11 people to be tested locally for the disease.
All samples have returned negative to date.
The tests are done at the Trinidad Public Health Lab in Federation Park.
Despite no confirmed cases locally, the CMO advises people to avoid physical contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of the disease like a rash or touching anything they came in contact with.
«Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used. For example, we’re looking at not sharing utensils, cups for example and not to handle or touch bedding, towels or clothing of persons with monkeypox,» he said.
For those who have to treat or care for patients of the disease, he advised they wear personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks.
