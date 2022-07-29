Two more succumb from St Ann crash, 18 still hospitalised

Entornointeligente.com /

Two more persons have succumbed to injuries sustained in Sunday’s motor vehicle crash on the Llandovery main road in St Ann, bringing the tally to four.

Chief executive officer of St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital Delroy Morgan told The Gleaner that a man who was transferred to the Cornwall Regional Hospital died on Thursday night.

Earlier on Thursday, a 20-year-old woman who was deemed unstable but in critical condition also died.

«We still have 18 persons here in the hospital needing various levels of orthopedic intervention, that is surgeries. They have all been stabilised but as you know in healthcare, that can change at any time,» Morgan said.

Fifty-six-year-old Jennifer Palmer and Kermit Grant, the driver of the Toyota Hiace public passenger bus, one of two vehicles involved in the crash, were pronounced dead at hospital on Sunday.

