Two More Monkeypox Cases Confirmed

Jamaica has confirmed two more cases of monkeypox. The latest cases have been recorded in St. James and St. Elizabeth. This brings the total number of cases in the country to nine. The two new cases, one male and a female have been classified as locally transmitted. Both persons are isolated at home in stable condition. These locally acquired cases mean that the patients had no recent travel history and have no confirmed link to the previously announced cases. The respective parish health departments have started contact tracing associated with the cases.

