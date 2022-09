Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 3,296 after the virus claimed two more lives. The latest fatalities are a 53-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, both from Kingston. The Ministry of Health says 71 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday from 437 samples, resulting in a positivity rate of 16.2 per cent. At the same time, 102 remain hospitalised with the virus. Seven of the patients are severely ill and two in critical condition.

