Two minors among eight arrested, firearms, ammunition and narcotics seized 

During an exercise conducted by the Southern Division, eight persons including two minors were arrested and quantities of ammunition and narcotics were seized in the Tableland, Princes Town and Gasparillo districts.
Details follow in this press release from the TTPS:
Eight persons including two minors were arrested, while two firearms and quantities of ammunition and narcotics were seized, by officers of the Southern Division, during coordinated anti-crime exercises yesterday. Officers of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) and Canine Branch conducted an exercise between 3 pm and 9 pm, on Saturday 16th July, 2022, in the Tableland, Princes Town and Gasparillo districts.
During the exercise, they executed several search warrants and arrested five persons as follows: A 50-year-old man of New Grant for possession of one pistol loaded with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition, a 22-year-old man of Williamsville for possession of a quantity of marijuana and 15 marijuana plants, a 45-year-old man of Piparo for possession of apparatus and 25-year-old and a 54-year-old, both also of Piparo for possession of cocaine.
This exercise was coordinated by Snr. Supt. Winchester, Supt. Carty, ASP Jaikaran and Insp. Phillip, supervised by Sgt. Joseph, Sgt. (Ag.) Mason and Cpl (Ag.) Legendre and included PCs Jacob and Fountain of Canine Branch with Canines Marco and Ammo.
In a separate exercise, officers were on mobile patrol along Caratal Road, Gasparillo, around 12:30 pm, yesterday, when they stopped a white Kia Rio motor vehicle with three male occupants. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding one pistol between the two front seats.
A 44-year-old man of Caratal Road, Gasparillo and a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, both of San Juan, were arrested in connection with the find. Investigations are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian