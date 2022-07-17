Two minors among eight arrested, firearms, ammunition and narcotics seized 

Entornointeligente.com /

Dur­ing an ex­er­cise con­duct­ed by the South­ern Di­vi­sion, eight per­sons in­clud­ing two mi­nors were ar­rest­ed and quan­ti­ties of am­mu­ni­tion and nar­cotics were seized in the Table­land, Princes Town and Gas­par­il­lo dis­tricts.

De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease from the TTPS:

.

Eight per­sons in­clud­ing two mi­nors were ar­rest­ed, while two firearms and quan­ti­ties of am­mu­ni­tion and nar­cotics were seized, by of­fi­cers of the South­ern Di­vi­sion, dur­ing co­or­di­nat­ed an­ti-crime ex­er­cis­es yes­ter­day. Of­fi­cers of the South­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (SDTF) and Ca­nine Branch con­duct­ed an ex­er­cise be­tween 3 pm and 9 pm, on Sat­ur­day 16th Ju­ly, 2022, in the Table­land, Princes Town and Gas­par­il­lo dis­tricts.

Dur­ing the ex­er­cise, they ex­e­cut­ed sev­er­al search war­rants and ar­rest­ed five per­sons as fol­lows: A 50-year-old man of New Grant for pos­ses­sion of one pis­tol loaded with a mag­a­zine con­tain­ing 16 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion, a 22-year-old man of Williamsville for pos­ses­sion of a quan­ti­ty of mar­i­jua­na and 15 mar­i­jua­na plants, a 45-year-old man of Pi­paro for pos­ses­sion of ap­pa­ra­tus and 25-year-old and a 54-year-old, both al­so of Pi­paro for pos­ses­sion of co­caine.

This ex­er­cise was co­or­di­nat­ed by Snr. Supt. Win­ches­ter, Supt. Car­ty, ASP Jaikaran and In­sp. Phillip, su­per­vised by Sgt. Joseph, Sgt. (Ag.) Ma­son and Cpl (Ag.) Le­gendre and in­clud­ed PCs Ja­cob and Foun­tain of Ca­nine Branch with Ca­nines Mar­co and Am­mo.

In a sep­a­rate ex­er­cise, of­fi­cers were on mo­bile pa­trol along Caratal Road, Gas­par­il­lo, around 12:30 pm, yes­ter­day, when they stopped a white Kia Rio mo­tor ve­hi­cle with three male oc­cu­pants. A search of the ve­hi­cle re­sult­ed in of­fi­cers find­ing one pis­tol be­tween the two front seats.

A 44-year-old man of Caratal Road, Gas­par­il­lo and a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, both of San Juan, were ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the find. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com