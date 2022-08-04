Two men were arrested and charged with the murder of 52-year-old Pascal Frederick

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of 52-year-old Pascal Frederick from Sineku, who resided in Fond Cole.

On Monday July 18 th , about 7:15 AM Frederick was found lying on his back on the floor of a shop and bar in Fond Cole with a wound to the left side of his chest.

He was pronounced dead that same morning.

Inspector (Ag) Fixton Henderson has more detials

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ030822POLICE001.mp3 In other police news, one man of Concord was sentenced to two years hard labor for attempting to steal a solar panel from a light pole at Point Round.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ030822POLICE002.mp3 Inspector (Ag) Fixton Henderson

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com