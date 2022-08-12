Two gunned down in PoS, shooting reported in Laventille

ANNA-LISA PAUL
As police officers responded to the early morning killings in St Paul Street in Port of Spain, they were alerted that another shooting had taken place at La Resource Road, Laventille.
Details are still emerging at this time about a possible homicide at this location.
Guardian Media will bring you more information on the Laventille shooting incident, as it comes to hand.
Early this morning, two men were gunned down during a drive-by shooting at St Paul Street.
Jason Stephen Martinez, 50, of Rodney Street, East Dry River; and Stephen Felix Joseph, 51, of Clifton Towers, St Paul Street, were killed around 6:45 am today, Friday, August 12.
Reports indicate they were standing on the road when a white Nissan AD Wagon drove up and stopped in the vicinity of the men.
It was reported that a lone gunman opened fire on them as they stood next to each other.
Both men were shot several times and died at the scene.
Officers of the Port-of-Spain Task Force and the Inter Agency Task Force visited the scene.
