Two gunned down in PoS, shooting reported in Laventille

AN­NA-LISA PAUL

As po­lice of­fi­cers re­spond­ed to the ear­ly morn­ing killings in St Paul Street in Port of Spain, they were alert­ed that an­oth­er shoot­ing had tak­en place at La Re­source Road, Laven­tille.

De­tails are still emerg­ing at this time about a pos­si­ble homi­cide at this lo­ca­tion.

Guardian Me­dia will bring you more in­for­ma­tion on the Laven­tille shoot­ing in­ci­dent, as it comes to hand.

Ear­ly this morn­ing, two men were gunned down dur­ing a dri­ve-by shoot­ing at St Paul Street.

Ja­son Stephen Mar­tinez, 50, of Rod­ney Street, East Dry Riv­er; and Stephen Fe­lix Joseph, 51, of Clifton Tow­ers, St Paul Street, were killed around 6:45 am to­day, Fri­day, Au­gust 12.

Re­ports in­di­cate they were stand­ing on the road when a white Nis­san AD Wag­on drove up and stopped in the vicin­i­ty of the men.

It was re­port­ed that a lone gun­man opened fire on them as they stood next to each oth­er.

Both men were shot sev­er­al times and died at the scene.

Of­fi­cers of the Port-of-Spain Task Force and the In­ter Agency Task Force vis­it­ed the scene.

