Two escape death as house collapses after heavy rainfall in Claxton Bay

Two peo­ple nar­row­ly es­caped death when yet an­oth­er house crum­bled in­to a gi­ant sand­pit at Belle View, Clax­ton Bay, fol­low­ing heavy rains last Fri­day.

Sev­en hous­es have been slow­ly slip­ping in­to the precipice, which is on the pe­riph­ery of a sand­pit re­port­ed­ly owned and op­er­at­ed by the Es­tate Man­age­ment De­vel­op­ment Com­pa­ny (EM­BD).

The first house, owned by Giles Gar­cia, col­lapsed on Sep­tem­ber 15 last year but de­spite pleas from res­i­dents, no one has been re­lo­cat­ed or com­pen­sat­ed.

Even worse, the EM­BD is con­tin­u­ing quar­ry­ing op­er­a­tions al­though at­tor­neys are ar­gu­ing that ex­ca­va­tion too close to the com­mu­ni­ty trig­gered dev­as­ta­tion.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day, the own­er of the re­cent­ly col­lapsed home, Mar­va Fritz, said it broke her heart to lose the house she worked her en­tire life to build.

«I can’t sleep think­ing about this. I’m just pray­ing that some help will come to us and they will com­pen­sate us and we could re­lo­cate to an­oth­er place,» she said.

Now in her ad­vanced years, Fritz said it was un­con­scionable for her to restart her life.

Over the past week, she said she and her fam­i­ly had been hear­ing loud bangs and creaks com­ing from the house. She opt­ed to leave but her daugh­ter and son-in-law chose to stay.

Around 3 am on Fri­day, Fritz said there was a loud noise and they both ran out.

The house splin­tered in half and part of the gal­va­nized roof came tum­bling down. Next door, a con­crete wall ad­join­ing the home of Kam­la Har­riper­sad al­so crum­bled, pulling down the steps.

Har­riper­sad said she too has been trau­ma­tised.

«I’ve been get­ting pan­ic at­tacks. I have night­mares. I dream my house is falling down and I had to run in the back and push it up. I get headaches and it is ter­ri­ble.

«I can­not eat or sleep. I’m rest­less. Every night we hear­ing bangs. Last week the en­tire wall fell and the steps fell. No one has been here to give sup­port. We do not know what to do,» Har­riper­sad said.

Agree­ing that it is dan­ger­ous to stay in the house, Har­riper­sad said they do not know where else to go.

«They told us that they will pay our rent for 6 months but what hap­pens af­ter that? What will we do,» she asked.

Res­i­dent Nadera Ram­saran-Williams, whose home is al­so on the verge of col­lapse, said the EM­BD should im­me­di­ate­ly stop all ex­ca­va­tion works, as this was ex­ac­er­bat­ing the slip­pages.

She said: «Some of us have been giv­en of­fers but is it not enough to buy land and build a house.»

Lawyer: Talks on­go­ing with EM­BD

At­tor­ney Prakash Ra­mad­har, who is rep­re­sent­ing the res­i­dents, told Guardian Me­dia that ne­go­ti­a­tions were on­go­ing with the EM­BD.

«We have at­tempt­ed to ne­go­ti­ate in good faith but we found re­sis­tance from the oth­er side on a tech­ni­cal po­si­tion. We be­lieve they should pay a re­place­ment val­ue for the prop­er­ties,» Ra­mad­har said.

He added: «We have re­ceived a val­u­a­tion of­fer but it is quite low. It is not that we are sim­ply sell­ing. They have forced us to leave and there­fore, the re­place­ment val­ue is cru­cial and we are at the point where we need to get over this tech­ni­cal is­sue so these res­i­dents can be re­lo­cat­ed.»

Last year, for­mer agri­cul­ture min­is­ter Clarence Ramb­harat said the Co­co Road quar­ry was «one of the few li­censed quar­ries in this coun­try.»

He said pre-2009, the quar­ry op­er­at­ed «with­out any form of statu­to­ry cov­er.»

He said pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions on the land­slip point­ed out «that the in­ci­dent hap­pened 170 me­tres from the buffer zone.» Some­time lat­er, the Gov­ern­ment au­tho­rised the re­sump­tion of work «far from the af­fect­ed area.»

