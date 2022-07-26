Two escape death as house collapses after heavy rainfall in Claxton Bay

Two people narrowly escaped death when yet another house crumbled into a giant sandpit at Belle View, Claxton Bay, following heavy rains last Friday.
Seven houses have been slowly slipping into the precipice, which is on the periphery of a sandpit reportedly owned and operated by the Estate Management Development Company (EMBD).
The first house, owned by Giles Garcia, collapsed on September 15 last year but despite pleas from residents, no one has been relocated or compensated.
Even worse, the EMBD is continuing quarrying operations although attorneys are arguing that excavation too close to the community triggered devastation.
Speaking to Guardian Media yesterday, the owner of the recently collapsed home, Marva Fritz, said it broke her heart to lose the house she worked her entire life to build.
«I can’t sleep thinking about this. I’m just praying that some help will come to us and they will compensate us and we could relocate to another place,» she said.
Now in her advanced years, Fritz said it was unconscionable for her to restart her life.
Over the past week, she said she and her family had been hearing loud bangs and creaks coming from the house. She opted to leave but her daughter and son-in-law chose to stay.
Around 3 am on Friday, Fritz said there was a loud noise and they both ran out.
The house splintered in half and part of the galvanized roof came tumbling down. Next door, a concrete wall adjoining the home of Kamla Harripersad also crumbled, pulling down the steps.
Harripersad said she too has been traumatised.
«I’ve been getting panic attacks. I have nightmares. I dream my house is falling down and I had to run in the back and push it up. I get headaches and it is terrible.
«I cannot eat or sleep. I’m restless. Every night we hearing bangs. Last week the entire wall fell and the steps fell. No one has been here to give support. We do not know what to do,» Harripersad said.
Agreeing that it is dangerous to stay in the house, Harripersad said they do not know where else to go.
«They told us that they will pay our rent for 6 months but what happens after that? What will we do,» she asked.
Resident Nadera Ramsaran-Williams, whose home is also on the verge of collapse, said the EMBD should immediately stop all excavation works, as this was exacerbating the slippages.
She said: «Some of us have been given offers but is it not enough to buy land and build a house.»
Lawyer: Talks ongoing with EMBD
Attorney Prakash Ramadhar, who is representing the residents, told Guardian Media that negotiations were ongoing with the EMBD.
«We have attempted to negotiate in good faith but we found resistance from the other side on a technical position. We believe they should pay a replacement value for the properties,» Ramadhar said.
He added: «We have received a valuation offer but it is quite low. It is not that we are simply selling. They have forced us to leave and therefore, the replacement value is crucial and we are at the point where we need to get over this technical issue so these residents can be relocated.»
Last year, former agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat said the Coco Road quarry was «one of the few licensed quarries in this country.»
He said pre-2009, the quarry operated «without any form of statutory cover.»
He said preliminary investigations on the landslip pointed out «that the incident happened 170 metres from the buffer zone.» Sometime later, the Government authorised the resumption of work «far from the affected area.»
