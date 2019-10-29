Two dead, two injured in Middle Region shooting

Entornointeligente.com /

Police examining the body of a man who died in the Middle Region shooting on Monday afternoon. He was shot in the abdomen, fled the scene on foot, collapsed in an alley and died of his injuries.

MIDDLE REGION–Two men have died and another two were injured in a shooting that occurred outside Stephanie Mini Marche in Middle Region around 4:45pm Monday.

According to information received by The Daily Herald , a vehicle pulled into the parking lot in front of the store before the shooting. A gunman dressed in black and wearing a mask stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire on a group of men who were in the area. After committing the crime, the gunman fled the scene in the vehicle.

It was unclear up to press time Monday whether the gunman had acted alone or had the help of one or more accomplices.

Several police patrols, the police Forensic Department, and the Ambulance Department were sent to the location to investigate the situation shortly afterwards.

On the scene police found two men bleeding from gunshot wounds. One man was shot in the head, but was still breathing. Ambulance personnel treated both victims at the scene before rushing them to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The man who was shot in the head later succumbed to his wounds at SMMC. The other man is said to be in critical condition.

In an alley not far from the scene of the shooting police found another man bleeding from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and not showing any signs of life. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It seems likely that, after being shot several times, he fled the scene of shooting on foot and collapsed in the alley.

A fourth man appeared later at SMMC with gunshot wounds, having been transported there in a private vehicle. Police say his wounds are not life-threatening.

The Detective Department is busy investigating this shooting, said police on Monday evening. According to police, the names of the victims could not be verified. However, this newspaper understands the man who died at SMMC has the initials I.B.

Police are requesting that anyone who has information regarding this shooting contact police at tel. 1-721-542-2222 ext. 204/205 or the anonymous tip line 9300. Persons can also visit the police website

www.policesx.sx or leave a message via the police Facebook page “Police Force of St. Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.”

