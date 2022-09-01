Two dead in Trelawny crash

Entornointeligente.com /

At least two persons are confirmed dead following a two-vehicle collision along a section of the Braco main road in Trelawny this afternoon.

Over 18 others travelling in both vehicles sustained various injuries and have been rushed to the hospital.

Police are still on the scene and have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Reports are that shortly after 2:30 pm, the driver was transporting staff members from the Ocean Coral Resort in Coral Spring, when he collided with a Toyota mini bus.

More updates to follow.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com