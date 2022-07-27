Two dead after all-night shooting rampage

Entornointeligente.com /

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP):

A gunman who roamed for hours through a sleeping Vancouver suburb shot four people early Monday, two of them fatally, as he opened fire at a casino, a centre for the homeless, and other locations before being killed by police, authorities said.

The attacks began in the wee hours in the bedroom community of Langley and continued until dawn, according to authorities, who initially suggested the shootings had targeted homeless people.

The first shooting occurred at midnight at the casino, with more shootings at 3 a.m., 5 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. – including at a residential complex that provides support for people who are transitioning out of homelessness. The other shooting scenes were a bus stop and a highway, police said.

Evidence of the all-night rampage was scattered around Langley, including an overturned bicycle spilling personal possessions on to a street and a shopping cart with someone’s belongings.

