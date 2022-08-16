Two cops charged with corruption

Entornointeligente.com /

Two po­lice of­fi­cers were charged with sev­er­al of­fences, in­clud­ing mis­be­hav­iour in pub­lic of­fice, over the week­end.

Ac­cord­ing to a state­ment from the TTPS, PC Adri­an Ward, 33, was grant­ed bail with sure­ty in the sum of $500,000 by Jus­tice of the Peace Abra­ham Ali fol­low­ing his ar­rest last week; while WPC Cheryl Gib­son was sched­uled to ap­pear be­fore a Port-of-Spain mag­is­trate yes­ter­day.

Ward was last as­signed to the West­ern Di­vi­sion, while Gib­son last worked out of the Port-of-Spain Di­vi­sion.

They were ar­rest­ed and charged fol­low­ing in­struc­tions from the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions Roger Gas­pard, SC, on Au­gust 13.

The TTPS said Ward and Gib­son were joint­ly charged with four counts of mis­be­hav­iour in pub­lic of­fice, in­clud­ing cor­rupt­ly re­ceiv­ing an il­le­gal firearm; cor­rupt­ly re­ceiv­ing 15 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion; cor­rupt­ly so­lic­it­ing the sum of $30,000 and cor­rupt­ly re­ceiv­ing the sum of $30,000.

Ward was al­so charged with one count of mon­ey laun­der­ing, while Gib­son was charged with two counts of mon­ey laun­der­ing.

The TTPS said a male vic­tim re­port­ed to of­fi­cers that on Au­gust 8, he was at his work­place in Port-of-Spain, when three uni­formed po­lice of­fi­cers, com­pris­ing one fe­male and two males, en­tered and con­duct­ed a search of the premis­es.

It was al­leged they found an il­le­gal pis­tol loaded with a mag­a­zine con­tain­ing 15 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion in the man’s pos­ses­sion.

The vic­tim claimed one of the male of­fi­cers took pos­ses­sion of the firearm and then re­port­ed­ly de­mand­ed the sum of $30,000 from him to forego charg­ing him.

The vic­tim said he paid the of­fi­cer, fol­low­ing which the male of­fi­cer hand­ed the firearm and mon­ey over to the fe­male of­fi­cer.

The vic­tim lat­er made a re­port to the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau (PSB) about the in­ci­dent.

The in­ves­ti­ga­tion was spear­head­ed by Snr Supt Suzette Mar­tin and su­per­vised by Supt Mon­trichard and ASP Birch.

Ward and Gib­son were ar­rest­ed on Au­gust 9 but were on­ly charged by PC Bradley Mar­cellin on Sun­day (Au­gust 14).

