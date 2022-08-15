Two charged with human trafficking and sexual offences

Two men are expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, charged with Human Trafficking and Sexual Offences, following the rescue of five Latin American females in the St. Ann’s district on Wednesday 10 August 2022.
The accused were charged by WPC Timothy of the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU) on Sunday 14 August 2022.
The Police Service issued a statement reporting that KEAGAN DAVIDSON, 35, of San Juan, was charged with two counts of indecent assault, while SHERMAN SLADDEN, 43, of no fixed place of abode, was charged with receiving and harbouring another person for the purpose of sexual exploitation, transporting another for the purpose of prostitution, and receiving a financial benefit that resulted from the trafficking in persons.
The TTPS statement says during the period 4:30 pm on Wednesday 10 August to 2 am on Thursday 11 August 2022, a joint intelligence-led operation was conducted in the St. Ann’s district by officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the Cyber and Social Media Unit (CSMU) and the Stolen Vehicles Unit.
The exercise resulted in the rescue of five women and the arrest of five Trinidadians. A silver Nissan Wingroad Wagon, driven by one of the suspects, also was seized.
Two suspects subsequently were released.
Investigations are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian