Two charged with human trafficking and sexual offences

Two men are ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore a Port of Spain Mag­is­trate to­day, charged with Hu­man Traf­fick­ing and Sex­u­al Of­fences, fol­low­ing the res­cue of five Latin Amer­i­can fe­males in the St. Ann’s dis­trict on Wednes­day 10 Au­gust 2022.

The ac­cused were charged by WPC Tim­o­thy of the Counter-Traf­fick­ing Unit (CTU) on Sun­day 14 Au­gust 2022.

The Po­lice Ser­vice is­sued a state­ment re­port­ing that KEA­GAN DAVID­SON, 35, of San Juan, was charged with two counts of in­de­cent as­sault, while SHER­MAN SLAD­DEN, 43, of no fixed place of abode, was charged with re­ceiv­ing and har­bour­ing an­oth­er per­son for the pur­pose of sex­u­al ex­ploita­tion, trans­port­ing an­oth­er for the pur­pose of pros­ti­tu­tion, and re­ceiv­ing a fi­nan­cial ben­e­fit that re­sult­ed from the traf­fick­ing in per­sons.

The TTPS state­ment says dur­ing the pe­ri­od 4:30 pm on Wednes­day 10 Au­gust to 2 am on Thurs­day 11 Au­gust 2022, a joint in­tel­li­gence-led op­er­a­tion was con­duct­ed in the St. Ann’s dis­trict by of­fi­cers of the Spe­cial In­ves­ti­ga­tions Unit (SIU), the Counter Traf­fick­ing Unit (CTU), the In­ter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the Cy­ber and So­cial Me­dia Unit (CSMU) and the Stolen Ve­hi­cles Unit.

The ex­er­cise re­sult­ed in the res­cue of five women and the ar­rest of five Trinida­di­ans. A sil­ver Nis­san Wingroad Wag­on, dri­ven by one of the sus­pects, al­so was seized.

Two sus­pects sub­se­quent­ly were re­leased.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

