Two charged with firearm possession

Two men are ex­pect­ed to ap­pear at the Ari­ma Mag­is­trates’ Court to­mor­row af­ter they were charged with sev­er­al firearm pos­ses­sion charges.

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from TTPS:

Two men are due to ap­pear at the Ari­ma Mag­is­trates’ Court on Thurs­day 1st Sep­tem­ber 2022, af­ter they were charged with sev­er­al firearm pos­ses­sion charges. DANE MARAJ, 38, of Tim­ber­land Park D’Abadie was charged with Trans­fer­ring Firearm, Pos­ses­sion of Firearm (com­po­nent part), Pos­ses­sion of Firearm Con­trary to Firearm User’s Li­cense, and Traf­fick­ing in Firearms.

While ROLAND SURA­JDEEN, 47, of Palmiste, San Fer­nan­do, was charged with Pos­ses­sion of Firearm (com­po­nent part) and Breach of Terms of Firearm User’s Li­cense.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, around 8:30 am, on Sun­day 28th Au­gust, of­fi­cers of the High­way Pa­trol Task Force were con­duct­ing road traf­fic ex­er­cis­es in ac­cor­dance with the pa­trol pol­i­cy, along the north bound lane of the Sir Solomon Ho­choy High­way, in the vicin­i­ty of the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my, when they stopped a white Mer­cedes Benz with a male oc­cu­pant.

Up­on search­ing the ve­hi­cle, the of­fi­cers al­leged­ly found one firearm com­po­nent. Fur­ther en­quiries led of­fi­cers to the sus­pect’s home, where they ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant. The search re­sult­ed in the dis­cov­ery of 40 rounds of nine-mil­lime­tre am­mu­ni­tion on the premis­es.

As the of­fi­cers con­tin­ued their in­ves­ti­ga­tions, they pro­ceed­ed to the home of a sec­ond sus­pect, where a large cache of firearms, am­mu­ni­tion, and firearm com­po­nents, name­ly slides and bar­rels were al­leged­ly found.

Both men were ar­rest­ed and charged on Wednes­day 31st Au­gust, 2022. Snr Supt Wayne Mys­tar, Head of the Traf­fic and High­way Pa­trol said he was pleased that the new grid sys­tem is ef­fect­ing the seizure of il­le­gal firearms, nar­cotics and the ar­rest of crim­i­nals.

He added that he ex­pects more suc­cess in the up­com­ing months as the new grid sys­tem is ex­pand­ed through­out the coun­try. Mean­while, around 11.45 pm on 30th Au­gust, a 17-year-old male was ar­rest­ed af­ter of­fi­cers of the Pe­nal Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment (CID) and South West­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force (SWDTF), ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant at a home lo­cat­ed at Sun­rees Road, Pe­nal.

Dur­ing the search of the premis­es, of­fi­cers found a 38 Spe­cial Re­volver, con­tain­ing three rounds of .38 spe­cial am­mu­ni­tion, amongst a pile of cloth­ing wrapped in a jack­et be­long­ing to the sus­pect. He was told of the of­fences com­mit­ted, cau­tioned in ac­cor­dance with the Judges Rule for chil­dren, ar­rest­ed and tak­en to the Oropouche Po­lice Sta­tion.

