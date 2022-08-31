Two charged with firearm possession

Two men are expected to appear at the Arima Magistrates’ Court tomorrow after they were charged with several firearm possession charges.
The following is a press release from TTPS:
Two men are due to appear at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 1st September 2022, after they were charged with several firearm possession charges. DANE MARAJ, 38, of Timberland Park D’Abadie was charged with Transferring Firearm, Possession of Firearm (component part), Possession of Firearm Contrary to Firearm User’s License, and Trafficking in Firearms.
While ROLAND SURAJDEEN, 47, of Palmiste, San Fernando, was charged with Possession of Firearm (component part) and Breach of Terms of Firearm User’s License.
According to police reports, around 8:30 am, on Sunday 28th August, officers of the Highway Patrol Task Force were conducting road traffic exercises in accordance with the patrol policy, along the north bound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, when they stopped a white Mercedes Benz with a male occupant.
Upon searching the vehicle, the officers allegedly found one firearm component. Further enquiries led officers to the suspect’s home, where they executed a search warrant. The search resulted in the discovery of 40 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition on the premises.
As the officers continued their investigations, they proceeded to the home of a second suspect, where a large cache of firearms, ammunition, and firearm components, namely slides and barrels were allegedly found.
Both men were arrested and charged on Wednesday 31st August, 2022. Snr Supt Wayne Mystar, Head of the Traffic and Highway Patrol said he was pleased that the new grid system is effecting the seizure of illegal firearms, narcotics and the arrest of criminals.
He added that he expects more success in the upcoming months as the new grid system is expanded throughout the country. Meanwhile, around 11.45 pm on 30th August, a 17-year-old male was arrested after officers of the Penal Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF), executed a search warrant at a home located at Sunrees Road, Penal.
During the search of the premises, officers found a 38 Special Revolver, containing three rounds of .38 special ammunition, amongst a pile of clothing wrapped in a jacket belonging to the suspect. He was told of the offences committed, cautioned in accordance with the Judges Rule for children, arrested and taken to the Oropouche Police Station.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian