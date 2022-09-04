Two arrested, guns and ammo seized during anti-crime exercises

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men were ar­rest­ed and two firearms and am­mu­ni­tion were seized by po­lice in the North Cen­tral Di­vi­sion dur­ing an­ti-crime ex­er­cis­es in Tu­na­puna this morn­ing.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, dur­ing the ex­er­cise while search­ing a bushy area a firearm loaded with a mag­a­zine con­tain­ing 10 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion was found.

The same par­ty of of­fi­cers con­tin­ued their search­es and sub­se­quent­ly found one Tau­rus pis­tol loaded with a mag­a­zine con­tain­ing two rounds of am­mu­ni­tion.

Al­so a 27-year-old man of Bel­mont was ar­rest­ed for pos­ses­sion of cam­ou­flage cloth­ing, while a 21-year-old of Curepe was de­tained in con­nec­tion with gang-re­lat­ed of­fences.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing. The ex­er­cise in­clud­ed of­fi­cers of the North Cen­tral Task Force, Ar­eas West and East and the Ca­nine Branch.

