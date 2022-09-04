Two arrested, guns and ammo seized during anti-crime exercises

Two men were arrested and two firearms and ammunition were seized by police in the North Central Division during anti-crime exercises in Tunapuna this morning.
According to police reports, during the exercise while searching a bushy area a firearm loaded with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition was found.
The same party of officers continued their searches and subsequently found one Taurus pistol loaded with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition.
Also a 27-year-old man of Belmont was arrested for possession of camouflage clothing, while a 21-year-old of Curepe was detained in connection with gang-related offences.
Investigations are ongoing. The exercise included officers of the North Central Task Force, Areas West and East and the Canine Branch.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian