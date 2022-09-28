28 septiembre, 2022
Two American Women Remanded On Drug Charges

Two Americans who were allegedly caught trying to export more than seven pounds of  cocaine were remanded on Tuesday until October 28.   Shakema Roberts and Dorinda Shaw have been charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of  cocaine, dealing in cocaine and taking steps to export cocaine.   When the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, the investigating officers sought the judge’s intervention to have the women unlock their cellular phones.   Senior Parish Judge Lorie-Anne Cole Montaque stated that the contents of  the phones and the women’s laptop computers were part of  the investigation so the order will be signed.                                                                                                  

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

