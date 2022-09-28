Two American Women Remanded On Drug Charges

Entornointeligente.com /

Two Americans who were allegedly caught trying to export more than seven pounds of cocaine were remanded on Tuesday until October 28. Shakema Roberts and Dorinda Shaw have been charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and taking steps to export cocaine. When the matter was called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, the investigating officers sought the judge’s intervention to have the women unlock their cellular phones. Senior Parish Judge Lorie-Anne Cole Montaque stated that the contents of the phones and the women’s laptop computers were part of the investigation so the order will be signed.

