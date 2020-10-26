Two alleged robbers killed in St Ann by licensed firearm holder

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men were shot and killed early this morning in White River, St Ann by a licensed firearm holder, after they were allegedly caught breaking into a business place in the Marvin’s Park area of the community.

Their bodies are yet to be identified.

Reports reaching The Gleaner are that about 4:30 a.m., a resident of the premises heard strange sounds coming from a tavern on the compound. He went to investigate and was allegedly attacked by the two men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The resident discharged his licensed firearm, hitting both men, who ran and later collapsed. They were later found dead on the side of the road.

By 9:00 o’clock a large crowd converged on the scene where the bodies of the men were found. The bodies were covered with sheets.

The police are investigating the incident.

