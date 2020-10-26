 Two alleged robbers killed in St Ann by licensed firearm holder » EntornoInteligente
26 octubre, 2020
two_alleged_robbers_killed_in_st_ann_by_licensed_firearm_holder.jpg

Two alleged robbers killed in St Ann by licensed firearm holder



Two men were shot and killed early this morning in White River, St Ann by a licensed firearm holder, after they were allegedly caught breaking into a business place in the Marvin’s Park area of the community. 

Their bodies are yet to be identified.  

Reports reaching The Gleaner are that about 4:30 a.m., a resident of the premises heard strange sounds coming from a tavern on the compound. He went to investigate and was allegedly attacked by the two men, one of whom was armed with a knife. 

The resident discharged his licensed firearm, hitting both men, who ran and later collapsed. They were later found dead on the side of the road.  

By 9:00 o’clock a large crowd converged on the scene where the bodies of the men were found. The bodies were covered with sheets. 

The police are investigating the incident. 

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

