Twitter readies edit feature for premium users

Per­ma­nent­ly mis­spelled tweets might soon be a thing of the past.

Twit­ter said Thurs­day it will roll out an edit­ing fea­ture to sub­scribers of its pre­mi­um Twit­ter Blue ser­vice lat­er this month.

In an up­date on its plans to in­tro­duce an ed­it but­ton, the so­cial me­dia com­pa­ny said it has been test­ing the fea­ture in­ter­nal­ly, which it said is one of the most re­quest­ed fea­tures to date.

The ed­it func­tion will give users 30 min­utes to make changes to their 280-char­ac­ter mes­sages such as fix­ing ty­pos or adding hash­tags af­ter first pub­lish­ing a tweet.

To make it clear that a tweet has been mod­i­fied, they’ll be la­beled and ap­pear with an icon and time­stamp. Users can look up past ver­sions of the tweet by tap­ping the la­bel.

Twit­ter said it’s test­ing the ed­it fea­ture with a small group of users so it can iden­ti­fy and re­solve po­ten­tial is­sues.

«This in­cludes how peo­ple might mis­use the fea­ture,» the com­pa­ny said in a blog post. «You can nev­er be too care­ful.»

The time lim­it and ver­sion his­to­ry play an im­por­tant role, Twit­ter said. «They help pro­tect the in­tegri­ty of the con­ver­sa­tion and cre­ate a pub­licly ac­ces­si­ble record of what was said.»

Twit­ter hint­ed that the ed­it fea­ture would even­tu­al­ly be rolled out to all users. Test­ing helps the com­pa­ny un­der­stand how it im­pacts the way peo­ple use Twit­ter «as well as plan for and an­tic­i­pate what might hap­pen if we bring it to every­one,» spokes­woman Stephanie Cortez said.

Many Twit­ter users — among them, Kim Kar­dashi­an, Ice T, Katy Per­ry and Mc­Don­ald’s cor­po­rate ac­count — have long plead­ed for an ed­it but­ton.

The com­pa­ny said in April that it has been work­ing on the fea­ture since last year, a day af­ter Tes­la CEO Elon Musk polled his fol­low­ers on whether they want­ed an ed­it but­ton. About three-quar­ters of the 4.4 mil­lion re­spon­dents said yes.

Lat­er that month, Musk of­fered to buy Twit­ter for $44 bil­lion with the promise that his own­er­ship would bring big changes to the ser­vice. He has since at­tempt­ed to back out of the deal cit­ing con­cerns about fake ac­counts and whistle­blow­er al­le­ga­tions of poor cy­ber­se­cu­ri­ty, set­ting the stage for a bruis­ing le­gal bat­tle over whether he has to go through with the pur­chase.

The pre­mi­um ser­vice costs $4.99 per month.

Source: As­so­ci­at­ed Press

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

