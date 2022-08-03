Tuition assistance for university students (Undergraduate Programmes)

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government of Grenada announce s the commencement of the 2022 Tuition Assistance Programme, which is open to university students pursuing undergraduate/first degree programmes.

Interested applicants are kindly asked to take note of the below requisites before submitting documents.

Completed application packages should be scanned and submitted electronically to [email protected] on or before 11 August 2022 The Financial Assistance Request Form MUST include the following:

Copy of unconditional admission letter from institution of study and Invoice for tuition cost Reference letter from a recognized person in the community Letter of application from individual applying for assistance For Continuing Students ONLY : Copy of latest Transcript/Record of Grades & Enrollment Status Letter. ( Deadline to apply – 30 June every year; extended to 11 August for 2022) Copy of scholarship/fellowship/grant/bursary letter The Government’s Tuition Assistance Programme seeks to alleviate the financial challenges faced by students and their families.

For more information, please contact the Tuition Assistance Desk at [email protected]

