Tufton signs contracts for two additional field hospitals

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, today broke ground and signed contracts for the establishment of two additional field hospitals, in response to the treatment and hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients.

One of the hospitals will be constructed at the Falmouth Public General Hospital in Trelawny and the other at the St. Joseph’s Hospital & Medical Centre in Kingston.

In his address at the signing, which took place at the Falmouth Hospital, Dr Tufton noted that the two 36-bed facilities are to be built at a cost of approximately $199 million by Rogers Land Development Limited.

He said that both hospitals will feature the necessary health infrastructure, equipment and personnel to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Tufton pointed out that these new developments are an indication of the Government’s commitment to seriously tackle the ongoing pandemic in the country and that it is preparing for any eventuality.

He further outlined that the Government is looking to procure a mobile hospital from Canada, adding that once acquired, the hospital will be placed somewhere in the centre of the country.

“In all, we (the Government) are adding an additional 150 beds for COVID-19. We already have some 350 beds in the traditional hospital facilities and we believe that those numbers (150 beds), when completed, will give us the buffer that we need to respond to COVID-19 in a way that allows those who need hospital care to get hospital care,” the Minister said.

In the meantime, Dr Tufton is urging Jamaicans to do all they can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, emphasising that it will take individual and collective responsibility to overcome the disease.

“Work with us and let us get it right. There is a lot more good happening in the COVID-19 response than bad,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Tufton opened a field hospital at the National Chest Hospital in Kingston. The facility was donated by the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) .

