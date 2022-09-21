TTUTA to teachers: Sleep late, report for classes half-day Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

Teach­ers from all lev­els of the ed­u­ca­tion sys­tem are be­ing ad­vised to have a lie-in or sleep late Thurs­day morn­ing as they rest and re­flect on the al­leged dis­re­spect be­ing dis­played by the Chief Per­son­nel Of­fi­cer (CPO) to their union’s re­quest to meet to con­tin­ue wage ne­go­ti­a­tions.

Fol­low­ing this, how­ev­er, they are ex­pect­ed to re­port for the evening ses­sion at their re­spec­tive schools.

The first vice pres­i­dent of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion (TTUTA), Mar­lon Seales re­vealed this plan yes­ter­day, say­ing while teach­ers could not em­bark on in­dus­tri­al ac­tion, they were en­ti­tled to pro­vi­sion­al leave.

Sep­tem­ber 22 will be the sec­ond such day of en­gage­ment by teach­ers, who obeyed the call to ac­tion on Sep­tem­ber 5, which was the first day of the new aca­d­e­m­ic year 2022/2023.

Un­able to say just how the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion (MOE) would ad­dress the ab­sence of teach­ing per­son­nel from Ear­ly Child­hood Care and Ed­u­ca­tion (EC­CE) through to the pri­ma­ry and sec­ondary school lev­els at least un­til noon on Thurs­day, Seales ex­plained that like all pub­lic ser­vants, teach­ers were en­ti­tled to sick leave or pro­vi­sion­al leave in or­der to at­tend to ur­gent per­son­al busi­ness.

Seales said he was not wor­ried about any fall-out as, «There are al­lowances for teach­ers in the nor­mal course of their du­ty to be away from class­es.»

At a meet­ing on Sep­tem­ber 12, TTUTA’s Gen­er­al Coun­cil de­cid­ed that fol­low­ing the lack of a re­sponse from the CPO Dr Dar­ryl Din­di­al to its let­ter dat­ed Sep­tem­ber 2 – the dis­re­spect would not be al­lowed to go unan­swered.

Seales said, «We will reg­is­ter our dis­plea­sure with that kind of treat­ment. We are the ed­u­ca­tors of the na­tion’s chil­dren and we de­serve more re­spect than that.

«Our mem­bers will not be re­port­ing for the morn­ing ses­sion, but all our mem­bers will be present for the evening ses­sion,» he added.

To the par­ents who will be an­gry, Seales re­mind­ed them that many teach­ers were par­ents with chil­dren to feed and take care of.

«The on­ly thing that TTUTA can do at this point is re­mind the CPO and his team, that the na­tion’s teach­ers are in fact im­por­tant and we de­serve bet­ter treat­ment than he is met­ing out to this in­tel­li­gence net­work.»

On the very first day of the new aca­d­e­m­ic year, Sep­tem­ber 5, teach­ers stayed away from class­es to ‘rest and re­flect’ on the CPO’s four per cent wage of­fer.

TTUTA is cur­rent­ly en­gaged in wage ne­go­ti­a­tions for the pe­ri­od 2014 – 2017; for which they are re­quest­ing a 50 per cent clo­sure of the gap be­tween what teach­ers are cur­rent­ly earn­ing, to that of com­pa­ra­ble po­si­tions in the em­ploy­ment mar­ket.

There are ap­prox­i­mate­ly 14,000 teach­ers in T&T, of which al­most 90 per cent are mem­bers of TTUTA.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

