TTUTA to teachers: Sleep late, report for classes half-day Thursday

Teachers from all levels of the education system are being advised to have a lie-in or sleep late Thursday morning as they rest and reflect on the alleged disrespect being displayed by the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) to their union’s request to meet to continue wage negotiations.
Following this, however, they are expected to report for the evening session at their respective schools.
The first vice president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), Marlon Seales revealed this plan yesterday, saying while teachers could not embark on industrial action, they were entitled to provisional leave.
September 22 will be the second such day of engagement by teachers, who obeyed the call to action on September 5, which was the first day of the new academic year 2022/2023.
Unable to say just how the Ministry of Education (MOE) would address the absence of teaching personnel from Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) through to the primary and secondary school levels at least until noon on Thursday, Seales explained that like all public servants, teachers were entitled to sick leave or provisional leave in order to attend to urgent personal business.
Seales said he was not worried about any fall-out as, «There are allowances for teachers in the normal course of their duty to be away from classes.»
At a meeting on September 12, TTUTA’s General Council decided that following the lack of a response from the CPO Dr Darryl Dindial to its letter dated September 2 – the disrespect would not be allowed to go unanswered.
Seales said, «We will register our displeasure with that kind of treatment. We are the educators of the nation’s children and we deserve more respect than that.
«Our members will not be reporting for the morning session, but all our members will be present for the evening session,» he added.
To the parents who will be angry, Seales reminded them that many teachers were parents with children to feed and take care of.
«The only thing that TTUTA can do at this point is remind the CPO and his team, that the nation’s teachers are in fact important and we deserve better treatment than he is meting out to this intelligence network.»
On the very first day of the new academic year, September 5, teachers stayed away from classes to ‘rest and reflect’ on the CPO’s four per cent wage offer.
TTUTA is currently engaged in wage negotiations for the period 2014 – 2017; for which they are requesting a 50 per cent closure of the gap between what teachers are currently earning, to that of comparable positions in the employment market.
There are approximately 14,000 teachers in T&T, of which almost 90 per cent are members of TTUTA.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian