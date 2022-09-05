TTUTA: Over 85% of teachers stay away from classes

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) is estimating 85 to 90 per cent of teachers stayed away from classes today.
The union had called on its members to take today to «rest and reflect» as a response to the government’s 4 per cent salary increase offer for the period 2014 – 2019.
Speaking with Guardian Media TTUTA president Antonia Tekah-DeFreitas said initial figures show almost 90 per cent of members headed the call to stay home.
She also said there are reports of high student absenteeism as well.
She said the final figures will be known by the end of the school day and will be made public.
The Ministry of Education is also expected to issue a media release on the figures it has receives regarding teachers and students who stayed away from classes today.
Reporter: Chester Sambrano
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian