TTUTA: Over 85% of teachers stay away from classes

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion (TTUTA) is es­ti­mat­ing 85 to 90 per cent of teach­ers stayed away from class­es to­day.

The union had called on its mem­bers to take to­day to «rest and re­flect» as a re­sponse to the gov­ern­ment’s 4 per cent salary in­crease of­fer for the pe­ri­od 2014 – 2019.

Speak­ing with Guardian Me­dia TTUTA pres­i­dent An­to­nia Tekah-De­Fre­itas said ini­tial fig­ures show al­most 90 per cent of mem­bers head­ed the call to stay home.

She al­so said there are re­ports of high stu­dent ab­sen­teeism as well.

She said the fi­nal fig­ures will be known by the end of the school day and will be made pub­lic.

The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion is al­so ex­pect­ed to is­sue a me­dia re­lease on the fig­ures it has re­ceives re­gard­ing teach­ers and stu­dents who stayed away from class­es to­day.

Re­porter: Chester Sam­bra­no

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

