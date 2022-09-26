TTUTA complies with injunction

Entornointeligente.com /

The T&T Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion) says it will com­ply with the in­junc­tion Gov­ern­ment has filed to pre­vent it from tak­ing in­dus­tri­al ac­tion to­day

A TTUTA of­fi­cial told Guardian Me­dia that the court doc­u­ment in­struct­ed them to ad­vise teach­ers to re­port for du­ty to­mor­row (to­day).

How­ev­er, the TTUTA of­fi­cial mean­while said it is not the end of the mat­ter.

Com­ment­ing on the de­ci­sion of the Gov­ern­ment to take the le­gal route, the of­fi­cial said, «It’s part of it, we play ball, they play ball, it is noth­ing to get up­set about.»

The of­fi­cial added that the «Gov­ern­ment will do what they need to do and TTUTA will do what it needs to do.»

In a What­sapp video mes­sage late last night, TTUTA pres­i­dent An­to­nia Tekah De Fre­itas al­so ad­vised mem­bers of the in­junc­tion and in­di­cat­ed that they should re­port to class­es to­day.

Mean­while, the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion said yes­ter­day that it ex­pect­ed «the com­pli­ance of TTUTA and all its mem­bers with the laws of Trinidad and To­ba­go and the or­der of the Court.»

The Min­istry said full at­ten­dance by all stu­dents and teach­ers at schools across Trinidad and To­ba­go is there­fore ex­pect­ed to­day.

Ear­li­er yes­ter­day, TTUTA’s Mar­lon Seales called on its 14,000 teach­ers to rest and re­flect.

The call was made four days af­ter TTUTA asked mem­bers last Thurs­day to skip the morn­ing ses­sion of schools and turn up for half-day or on­ly the af­ter­noon pe­ri­od.

If the «rest and re­flect» ac­tion had not been blocked, it would have been TTUTA’s third call for ac­tion since the new aca­d­e­m­ic term re­opened ear­li­er this month.

The ac­tion could have dis­rupt­ed class­es at 477 pri­ma­ry and 134 sec­ondary schools across the coun­try.

T&T has ap­prox­i­mate­ly 12,000 pupils in pri­ma­ry schools while the sec­ondary school pop­u­la­tion is 76,000.

On the first day of class­es on Sep­tem­ber 5, TTUTA al­so asked its mem­bers to stay away from class­es to ‘rest and re­flect’ based on the CPO’s wage of­fer. Some 70 per cent of teach­ers heed­ed TTUTA’s call.

A few weeks ago, TTUTA de­liv­ered a let­ter to the CPO Dar­ryl Din­di­al, in­form­ing him that his last of­fer to its union – 4 per cent – was «un­ac­cept­able» and had asked that both par­ties con­tin­ue dis­cus­sions based on what was ini­tial­ly put on the ta­ble.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

