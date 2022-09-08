TTSEC hails market resilience

The resilience of the Trinidad and Tobago securities market during the COVID-19 pandemic is being hailed by the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC).
TTSEC chief executive officer Lystra Lucillio noted the resiliency of the securities market in Trinidad and Tobago during the commission’s first in-person Market Outreach Session since the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was held at the La Boucan Room, Hilton Trinidad, on Tuesday.
She said given the recent financial challenges brought on by the impact of the pandemic and the looming threat of a global recession, market capitalisation increased by approximately 11 per cent or TT$14.40 billion from December 2020.
She also pointed out that assets under management within the collective investment schemes grew by 6.4 per cent or TT$3.83 billion; there was an average 17 per cent or a TT$1.04 billion increase in the value of the total repurchase agreements.
Lucillio also stated there was even a slight increase of 6.6 per cent in the number of entities registered with the TTSEC.
The TTSEC said these positive indicators occurred during a period of unprecedented challenges to the local financial sector, the securities market of Trinidad and Tobago is poised for sustained growth and development.
Attendees of the outreach session, which featured a wide cross section of the securities market, viewed presentations on a variety of topics including: an update on the proposed CIS By-Laws; Disclosure Requirements of Registrants; the Electronically Advanced Submission interface (EASi) and the onboarding process; Micro and Macro-Prudential Reporting Framework (MMRF) and the Capital Adequacy Framework, among other areas of interest to the market.
In a release, the TTSEC noted that such face-to-face engagements had not been possible over the last two years, due to the infection rate of the coronavirus.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian