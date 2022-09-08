TTSEC hails market resilience

Entornointeligente.com /

The re­silience of the Trinidad and To­ba­go se­cu­ri­ties mar­ket dur­ing the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic is be­ing hailed by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Se­cu­ri­ties and Ex­change Com­mis­sion (TTSEC).

TTSEC chief ex­ec­u­tive of­fi­cer Lystra Lu­cil­lio not­ed the re­silien­cy of the se­cu­ri­ties mar­ket in Trinidad and To­ba­go dur­ing the com­mis­sion’s first in-per­son Mar­ket Out­reach Ses­sion since the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

It was held at the La Bou­can Room, Hilton Trinidad, on Tues­day.

She said giv­en the re­cent fi­nan­cial chal­lenges brought on by the im­pact of the pan­dem­ic and the loom­ing threat of a glob­al re­ces­sion, mar­ket cap­i­tal­i­sa­tion in­creased by ap­prox­i­mate­ly 11 per cent or TT$14.40 bil­lion from De­cem­ber 2020.

She al­so point­ed out that as­sets un­der man­age­ment with­in the col­lec­tive in­vest­ment schemes grew by 6.4 per cent or TT$3.83 bil­lion; there was an av­er­age 17 per cent or a TT$1.04 bil­lion in­crease in the val­ue of the to­tal re­pur­chase agree­ments.

Lu­cil­lio al­so stat­ed there was even a slight in­crease of 6.6 per cent in the num­ber of en­ti­ties reg­is­tered with the TTSEC.

The TTSEC said these pos­i­tive in­di­ca­tors oc­curred dur­ing a pe­ri­od of un­prece­dent­ed chal­lenges to the lo­cal fi­nan­cial sec­tor, the se­cu­ri­ties mar­ket of Trinidad and To­ba­go is poised for sus­tained growth and de­vel­op­ment.

At­ten­dees of the out­reach ses­sion, which fea­tured a wide cross sec­tion of the se­cu­ri­ties mar­ket, viewed pre­sen­ta­tions on a va­ri­ety of top­ics in­clud­ing: an up­date on the pro­posed CIS By-Laws; Dis­clo­sure Re­quire­ments of Reg­is­trants; the Elec­tron­i­cal­ly Ad­vanced Sub­mis­sion in­ter­face (EASi) and the on­board­ing process; Mi­cro and Macro-Pru­den­tial Re­port­ing Frame­work (MM­RF) and the Cap­i­tal Ad­e­qua­cy Frame­work, among oth­er ar­eas of in­ter­est to the mar­ket.

In a re­lease, the TTSEC not­ed that such face-to-face en­gage­ments had not been pos­si­ble over the last two years, due to the in­fec­tion rate of the coro­n­avirus.

