T&T’s Wood moves up in IJF rankings

Trinidad and Tobago judoka Gabriella Wood has moved up to 85th on the latest International Judo Federation (IJF) World Rankings List.
In a release yesterday, the Friends of Judo Foundation said Wood had moved up 48 places in the latest ranking after her performance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2019 on Saturday.
During the prestigious event, Wood won her first match against Tulika Maan of India (whose world ranking is 52) by ippon. This was her second encounter with Tulika, who won gold against Gabriella at the Commonwealth Judo Championships a month ago.
However, Wood lost her second match against Brazil’s number theree ranked Marie Suelen Altheman, who went on to win third place overall in the tournament.
In congratulating Wood, the FJF said this was a very significant step in her journey to qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020. Her next tournament is the Osaka Grand Slam 2019 next month.
