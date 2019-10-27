T&T’s Wood moves up in IJF rankings

Entornointeligente.com /

Trinidad and To­ba­go ju­do­ka Gabriel­la Wood has moved up to 85th on the lat­est In­ter­na­tion­al Ju­do Fed­er­a­tion (IJF) World Rank­ings List.

In a re­lease yes­ter­day, the Friends of Ju­do Foun­da­tion said Wood had moved up 48 places in the lat­est rank­ing af­ter her per­for­mance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2019 on Sat­ur­day.

Dur­ing the pres­ti­gious event, Wood won her first match against Tu­li­ka Maan of In­dia (whose world rank­ing is 52) by ip­pon. This was her sec­ond en­counter with Tu­li­ka, who won gold against Gabriel­la at the Com­mon­wealth Ju­do Cham­pi­onships a month ago.

How­ev­er, Wood lost her sec­ond match against Brazil’s num­ber theree ranked Marie Sue­len Al­the­man, who went on to win third place over­all in the tour­na­ment.

In con­grat­u­lat­ing Wood, the FJF said this was a very sig­nif­i­cant step in her jour­ney to qual­i­fi­ca­tion for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020. Her next tour­na­ment is the Os­a­ka Grand Slam 2019 next month.

