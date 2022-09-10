T&T’s gift for the Queen that changed the lives of children with disabilities

On July 9, 1947, Queen Elizabeth II (Princess at the time) announced her engagement to the late Prince Philip.
Then the Prince admitted in a letter that he had fallen in love completely and unreservedly with her.
To commemorate the occasion, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society (TTRCS) wanted to give Princess Elizabeth a gift.
Less than 10 years before her engagement, the TTRCS was founded as a branch of the British Red Cross Society, which has a history of longstanding support from the Royal Family. The TTRCS became independent not too long after this country gained independence.
«There was still that kinship with the British Red Cross Society and of course the monarchy. As such, the local Red Cross Society felt it necessary to initiate a fund-raising venture to present the princess with a wedding present,» Communications and Community Engagement and Accountability Coordinator of TTRCS Evelena Julien said yesterday.
The gift was the Princess Elizabeth Centre, a home for physically handicapped children. It was what the Princess requested, as there was a serious Polio epidemic at the time.
«She requested a home for handicapped children and the Princess Elizabeth Centre was born of that,» Julien said.
Polio is a serious and life-threatening disease that can affect the nervous system and lead to paralysis or death in serious cases.
The plaque recording the official wedding gift to the princess was unveiled on February 13, 1953.
A visit by the Queen to the centre on Ariapita Avenue was commemorated on November 1, 1985.
And according to Julien, on all three of her visits, the Queen engaged with the TTRCS, which holds eight seats on the centre’s board.
«I think that thus far, they are doing a really good job and over the last 50 years they’ve continued to be a real force for children with disabilities locally,» Julien added.
The communications coordinator said with any historical figure, their work has to be put in context for the time they lived.
And while there may be varying views about her legacy, the good, bad or indifferent, the Queen’s wedding gift request of the TTRCS over 70 years ago has benefitted many.
«I believe the legacy that she has left in terms of the Princess Elizabeth Centre has been a good one,» she said.
Over the years, the centre has expanded and now has a modern operating theatre, outpatient clinic, orthopaedic workshop and extensive grounds that can be used for sports and family days. The facility also offers primary school level education, occupational therapy and speech therapy.
