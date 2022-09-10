T&T’s gift for the Queen that changed the lives of children with disabilities

Entornointeligente.com /

On Ju­ly 9, 1947, Queen Eliz­a­beth II (Princess at the time) an­nounced her en­gage­ment to the late Prince Philip.

Then the Prince ad­mit­ted in a let­ter that he had fall­en in love com­plete­ly and un­re­served­ly with her.

To com­mem­o­rate the oc­ca­sion, the Trinidad and To­ba­go Red Cross So­ci­ety (TTRCS) want­ed to give Princess Eliz­a­beth a gift.

Less than 10 years be­fore her en­gage­ment, the TTRCS was found­ed as a branch of the British Red Cross So­ci­ety, which has a his­to­ry of long­stand­ing sup­port from the Roy­al Fam­i­ly. The TTRCS be­came in­de­pen­dent not too long af­ter this coun­try gained in­de­pen­dence.

«There was still that kin­ship with the British Red Cross So­ci­ety and of course the monar­chy. As such, the lo­cal Red Cross So­ci­ety felt it nec­es­sary to ini­ti­ate a fund-rais­ing ven­ture to present the princess with a wed­ding present,» Com­mu­ni­ca­tions and Com­mu­ni­ty En­gage­ment and Ac­count­abil­i­ty Co­or­di­na­tor of TTRCS Eve­le­na Julien said yes­ter­day.

The gift was the Princess Eliz­a­beth Cen­tre, a home for phys­i­cal­ly hand­i­capped chil­dren. It was what the Princess re­quest­ed, as there was a se­ri­ous Po­lio epi­dem­ic at the time.

«She re­quest­ed a home for hand­i­capped chil­dren and the Princess Eliz­a­beth Cen­tre was born of that,» Julien said.

Po­lio is a se­ri­ous and life-threat­en­ing dis­ease that can af­fect the ner­vous sys­tem and lead to paral­y­sis or death in se­ri­ous cas­es.

The plaque record­ing the of­fi­cial wed­ding gift to the princess was un­veiled on Feb­ru­ary 13, 1953.

A vis­it by the Queen to the cen­tre on Ari­api­ta Av­enue was com­mem­o­rat­ed on No­vem­ber 1, 1985.

And ac­cord­ing to Julien, on all three of her vis­its, the Queen en­gaged with the TTRCS, which holds eight seats on the cen­tre’s board.

«I think that thus far, they are do­ing a re­al­ly good job and over the last 50 years they’ve con­tin­ued to be a re­al force for chil­dren with dis­abil­i­ties lo­cal­ly,» Julien added.

The com­mu­ni­ca­tions co­or­di­na­tor said with any his­tor­i­cal fig­ure, their work has to be put in con­text for the time they lived.

And while there may be vary­ing views about her lega­cy, the good, bad or in­dif­fer­ent, the Queen’s wed­ding gift re­quest of the TTRCS over 70 years ago has ben­e­fit­ted many.

«I be­lieve the lega­cy that she has left in terms of the Princess Eliz­a­beth Cen­tre has been a good one,» she said.

Over the years, the cen­tre has ex­pand­ed and now has a mod­ern op­er­at­ing the­atre, out­pa­tient clin­ic, or­thopaedic work­shop and ex­ten­sive grounds that can be used for sports and fam­i­ly days. The fa­cil­i­ty al­so of­fers pri­ma­ry school lev­el ed­u­ca­tion, oc­cu­pa­tion­al ther­a­py and speech ther­a­py.

