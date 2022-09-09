T&T's Emancipation Committee member has no tears for Queen Elizabeth

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – A senior official of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday said he had no tears to shed over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was a symbol of oppression and tyranny.

«The Queen is a major symbol, especially for the British part of the colonisers. So to me, what the Queen was, is the symbol of the oppression that we have gone through as supposedly subjects of the British which ended officially when independence was declared in 1962,» said Khafra Kambon, who is the director of Regional & Pan-African Affairs at the Emancipation Support Committee.

The 96-year-old Queen died Thursday at Balmoral, her castle in Scotland, and since then regional leaders have joined the international community in mourning the loss of the longest serving monarch in Europe in recent times.

Her son, Charles, has already been named as the new monarch.

In Trinidad and Tobago, flags hoisted at state and non-state agencies, as well as the country’s diplomatic missions, are to be flown at half-mast on Friday and on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as a sign of respect.

