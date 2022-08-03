T&T’s Davis Cup men lose to Cuba 3-0

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Davis Cup men now face a slim chance of sur­vival in Group B of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Amer­i­c­as Group IV tour­na­ment at the Na­tion­al Rac­quet Cen­tre (NRC) in Or­ange Grove, Tacarigua, when they again went down to a hard-fought 3-0 loss to Cu­ba.

It fol­lows a sim­i­lar 3-0 de­feat by Aru­ba on the open­ing day of the tour­na­ment on Mon­day, with on­ly the top two teams pro­gress­ing from the group fol­low­ing a round-robin play-off. The Cubans in their first match were al­so vic­to­ri­ous 2-1 over the Unit­ed States Vir­gin Is­lands (USVI).

T&T now has a rest day to­day be­fore spring­ing in­to ac­tion against Nicaragua to­mor­row, need­ing to win to stay alive.

The source of their prob­lems has been linked to the Arubans, but made worst by the Cubans, who yes­ter­day, in the open­ing rub­ber, saw Os­mei Rivera stormed back from an open­ing set vic­to­ry for T&T’s Joseph Cado­gan 7-6 to lev­el the scores at one-apiece, cour­tesy of a 7-5 tri­umph in the sec­ond set.

Cado­gan, af­ter los­ing to Fred­er­ick Sydow of Aru­ba on Mon­day, was de­ter­mined to make amends, but in­jury sad­ly de­cid­ed the out­come of his match as he was forced to re­tire hurt due to a leg in­jury.

Rivera’s first-game vic­to­ry 6-7, 7-5(re­tired) had now set the pace for his coun­try­man Os­viel Turi­no in the sec­ond rub­ber up against Ebolum Nwoko­lo, who like Cado­gan, was des­per­ate to make up for his loss the day be­fore.

How­ev­er, Nwoko­lo failed to match his op­po­nent stride-for-stride and suc­cumbed to a straight-sets 6-1, 6-3 loss that hand­ed the Cubans a 2-0 ad­van­tage and vic­to­ry, with the dou­bles still to play. T&T coach Dun­stan De­noon again used the fresh pair of legs of Nabeel Mo­hammed and Ak­ile Duke for the dou­bles, while the Cubans brought in Yoan Perez to join Rivera, which proved to be the right for­mu­la.

The com­bi­na­tion of Mo­hammed and Duke worked well in seal­ing the open­ing set 7-6 (3) but they could not stop Cu­ba from tak­ing the oth­er two sets 7-5 and 6-3.

Nicaragua, the oth­er group B cam­paign­ers on the day, start­ed with a 3-0 vic­to­ry over USVI, as first rub­ber Fran­cis­co Ben­dana clob­bered Lu­ca Del Ol­mo 6-0, 6-1 on court two and lat­er Joaquin Guilleme came from a set down 3-6 to pre­vail over Tomas Del Ol­mo 6-0, 6-3.

The Nicaraguan pair of Luis Mar­quez and Al­fre­do Gal­le­gos reigned supreme over Nicholas Bass and Lu­ca Del Ol­mo 6-0, 6-3 in the dou­bles.

In Group ‘A’ Haiti al­so de­liv­ered a con­vinc­ing 3-0 win over Hon­duras, while An­tigua had a sim­i­lar vic­to­ry 3-0 over Bermu­da, all on court three.

