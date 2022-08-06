T&T’s Davis Cup men blank USVI

T&T men’s Davis Cup team set up a playoff against Haiti for the seventh spot in the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Americas Group IV at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) in Tacarigua today after beating US Virgin Islands 3-0 in their final Group B match 3-0 yesterday.
Both T&T and USVI entered the final day of pool round-robin matches with a 0-3 record, however, the host was soon in command of the best-of-three tie when Luca Shamsi defeated Luca Del Olmo 6-1, 6-2.
Joseph Cadogan then brushed aside Tomas Del Olmo 6-4, 6-4 before the local pair of Akiel Duke and Nabeel Mohammed beat Nicholas Bass and Tomas Del Olmo 6-3, 6-4 to complete the 3-0 sweep, their first after suffering losses to Aruba, Cuba, and Nicaragua in their previous matches.
In the other match in the pool contested on Friday, Aruba battled past Nicaragua 2-1 to end with a perfect 4-0 record and a semifinal meeting with Pool A runner-up Guatemala (2-1) while Bermuda, winners of Pool A with a perfect 3-0 record faces Cuba, which ended 3-1.
In the fifth and sixth play-off, Antigua & Barbuda, third in Pool A with a 1-2 record meets Nicaragua which ended 2-2 in Pool B. The first serve is from 10 am.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian