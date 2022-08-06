T&T’s Davis Cup men blank USVI

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T men’s Davis Cup team set up a play­off against Haiti for the sev­enth spot in the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Amer­i­c­as Group IV at the Na­tion­al Rac­quet Cen­tre (NRC) in Tacarigua to­day af­ter beat­ing US Vir­gin Is­lands 3-0 in their fi­nal Group B match 3-0 yes­ter­day.

Both T&T and USVI en­tered the fi­nal day of pool round-robin match­es with a 0-3 record, how­ev­er, the host was soon in com­mand of the best-of-three tie when Lu­ca Sham­si de­feat­ed Lu­ca Del Ol­mo 6-1, 6-2.

Joseph Cado­gan then brushed aside Tomas Del Ol­mo 6-4, 6-4 be­fore the lo­cal pair of Akiel Duke and Nabeel Mo­hammed beat Nicholas Bass and Tomas Del Ol­mo 6-3, 6-4 to com­plete the 3-0 sweep, their first af­ter suf­fer­ing loss­es to Aru­ba, Cu­ba, and Nicaragua in their pre­vi­ous match­es.

In the oth­er match in the pool con­test­ed on Fri­day, Aru­ba bat­tled past Nicaragua 2-1 to end with a per­fect 4-0 record and a semi­fi­nal meet­ing with Pool A run­ner-up Guatemala (2-1) while Bermu­da, win­ners of Pool A with a per­fect 3-0 record faces Cu­ba, which end­ed 3-1.

In the fifth and sixth play-off, An­tigua & Bar­bu­da, third in Pool A with a 1-2 record meets Nicaragua which end­ed 2-2 in Pool B. The first serve is from 10 am.

