T&T’s Cozier continues good form at US Masters swim

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Danielle Co­zi­er con­tin­ued her rich vein of form in the pool when she se­cured two in­di­vid­ual sil­ver medals and a bronze at the re­cent­ly con­clud­ed US Mas­ters Long Course (50m) Swim­ming Sum­mer Na­tion­als at the Col­le­giate School Aquat­ic Cen­ter, Rich­mond, Vir­ginia from Au­gust 3 to 7.

On Au­gust 4, com­pet­ing in the women’s 50m but­ter­fly in lane four of heat sev­en, 55-59 age group, Danielle Co­zi­er took sil­ver in 31.62 sec­onds, just be­hind the win­ner Su­san Williams who touched in 31.57 while Va­lerie Jenk­ins took bronze in 33.63.

She was al­so a sec­ond-place fin­ish­er in the 50m back­stroke event in 34.55 com­pet­ing in heat ten and lane two be­hind Williams who won in 34.40 while Fall Wille­bo­ordse took bronze in 34.69.

In the 50m freestyle swim he got a bronze medal in 29.98 swim­ming from lane three in heat 12 as she trailed Wille­bo­ordse (29.07) and Williams (29.68) to the wall.

Co­zi­er was al­so part of the SFTL quar­tet which placed sec­ond in the 240-279 age-group Mixed 200m freestyle re­lay on Fri­day in one minute, 58.47 sec­onds af­ter she had a 30.38 sec­onds freestyle split on the sec­ond leg be­hind Rober­to Mere­ga (27.77) while Jamie Her­ring­ton (31.50) and Fran­cis­co Par­ra (28.82) swam the third and fourth legs re­spec­tive­ly.

The win­ner of the event was 1693 in one minute, 56.43 sec­onds while LSM end­ed in the third spot in 1:59.60 min­utes.

On Sat­ur­day in the 200-239 age-group Mixed 200m med­ley re­lay she swam the back­stroke first leg fol­lowed by Graeme Fis­er, Par­ra, and Her­ring­ton as they com­bined for a time of two min­utes, 13.35 sec­onds for the fourth spot.

The team of 1693 again took the gold medal in 2:04.44 min­utes with Shark ‘B’ (2:06.34 mins), and Shark ‘A’ (2:08.68 mins) fin­ish­ing in sec­ond and third spot re­spec­tive­ly.

Last month, Co­zi­er led the way with three gold medals for T&T when the 2022 Swim­ming Union of the Amer­i­c­as (UA­NA) Pan Amer­i­can Mas­ters Cham­pi­onships con­clud­ed at the Aquat­ic Com­plex in Medellin, Colom­bia.

Com­pet­ing in the women’s 55-59 age group, Co­zi­er swam to gold in the 50m back­stroke event in 35.10 sec­onds, set­ting a new games record; the 100m back­stroke in one minute, 20.92 sec­onds, and the 50m freestyle in 30.50 sec­onds. She al­so added a sil­ver medal in the 50m but­ter­fly in 32.33 sec­onds,

In Colom­bia, An­ton Gopauls­ingh added a bronze in the 50m but­ter­fly in 27.92 sec­onds, well be­hind Rafael Aquino, who won in 26.69, while Rot­man San­qguine end­ed sec­ond in 26.88, and in the 50m, back­stroke race Gopauls­ingh was again third in 31.56 sec­onds to fin­ish adrift of the win­ner, Lu­ciano Ma­n­arin (31.21) and Ro­dri­go Pit­ta (31.31).

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com