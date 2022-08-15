T&T’s Cozier continues good form at US Masters swim

T&T’s Danielle Cozier continued her rich vein of form in the pool when she secured two individual silver medals and a bronze at the recently concluded US Masters Long Course (50m) Swimming Summer Nationals at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center, Richmond, Virginia from August 3 to 7.
On August 4, competing in the women’s 50m butterfly in lane four of heat seven, 55-59 age group, Danielle Cozier took silver in 31.62 seconds, just behind the winner Susan Williams who touched in 31.57 while Valerie Jenkins took bronze in 33.63.
She was also a second-place finisher in the 50m backstroke event in 34.55 competing in heat ten and lane two behind Williams who won in 34.40 while Fall Willeboordse took bronze in 34.69.
In the 50m freestyle swim he got a bronze medal in 29.98 swimming from lane three in heat 12 as she trailed Willeboordse (29.07) and Williams (29.68) to the wall.
Cozier was also part of the SFTL quartet which placed second in the 240-279 age-group Mixed 200m freestyle relay on Friday in one minute, 58.47 seconds after she had a 30.38 seconds freestyle split on the second leg behind Roberto Merega (27.77) while Jamie Herrington (31.50) and Francisco Parra (28.82) swam the third and fourth legs respectively.
The winner of the event was 1693 in one minute, 56.43 seconds while LSM ended in the third spot in 1:59.60 minutes.
On Saturday in the 200-239 age-group Mixed 200m medley relay she swam the backstroke first leg followed by Graeme Fiser, Parra, and Herrington as they combined for a time of two minutes, 13.35 seconds for the fourth spot.
The team of 1693 again took the gold medal in 2:04.44 minutes with Shark ‘B’ (2:06.34 mins), and Shark ‘A’ (2:08.68 mins) finishing in second and third spot respectively.
Last month, Cozier led the way with three gold medals for T&T when the 2022 Swimming Union of the Americas (UANA) Pan American Masters Championships concluded at the Aquatic Complex in Medellin, Colombia.
Competing in the women’s 55-59 age group, Cozier swam to gold in the 50m backstroke event in 35.10 seconds, setting a new games record; the 100m backstroke in one minute, 20.92 seconds, and the 50m freestyle in 30.50 seconds. She also added a silver medal in the 50m butterfly in 32.33 seconds,
In Colombia, Anton Gopaulsingh added a bronze in the 50m butterfly in 27.92 seconds, well behind Rafael Aquino, who won in 26.69, while Rotman Sanqguine ended second in 26.88, and in the 50m, backstroke race Gopaulsingh was again third in 31.56 seconds to finish adrift of the winner, Luciano Manarin (31.21) and Rodrigo Pitta (31.31).
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian