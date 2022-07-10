T&T’s Campbell finishes 84th in Giro d’Italia stage 9

Reigning national road champion Teniel Campbell crosses the finish line in position 84th in a time of four hours, 10 minutes on Stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia Donne Road Race in Italy, on Saturday.
Campbell was 33 minutes and 34 seconds behind her teammate and stage winner American Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) who won the final mountain stage, 112.8 km over three hard climbs and with an uphill finish before clocking 3: 36.36 seconds. The Alaskan-born 29-year-old went on the attack with Italian climber Gaia Realini (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria) on the Fai della Paganella, the first climb of the day.
Faulkner picked up mountain points throughout the day to take the lead in the mountain classification and left Realini behind 1.5 km from the top of the steep Passo Daone, the last classified climb of the day.
However, only one rider from the 115 that started did not finish.
However, Campbell moves one place up from 87th position after stage 8, to 86th with an overall time of over 25 hours.
Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands who rides for Movistar Team still lead with an overall time of 24 hours, 55 minutes and eight seconds going into the final stage today.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian