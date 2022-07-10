T&T’s Campbell finishes 84th in Giro d’Italia stage 9

Entornointeligente.com /

Reign­ing na­tion­al road cham­pi­on Te­niel Camp­bell cross­es the fin­ish line in po­si­tion 84th in a time of four hours, 10 min­utes on Stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia Donne Road Race in Italy, on Sat­ur­day.

Camp­bell was 33 min­utes and 34 sec­onds be­hind her team­mate and stage win­ner Amer­i­can Kris­ten Faulkn­er (Team Bi­ke­Ex­change-Jay­co) who won the fi­nal moun­tain stage, 112.8 km over three hard climbs and with an up­hill fin­ish be­fore clock­ing 3: 36.36 sec­onds. The Alaskan-born 29-year-old went on the at­tack with Ital­ian climber Ga­ia Re­ali­ni (Isol­mant-Premac-Vit­to­ria) on the Fai del­la Pa­ganel­la, the first climb of the day.

Faulkn­er picked up moun­tain points through­out the day to take the lead in the moun­tain clas­si­fi­ca­tion and left Re­ali­ni be­hind 1.5 km from the top of the steep Pas­so Daone, the last clas­si­fied climb of the day.

How­ev­er, on­ly one rid­er from the 115 that start­ed did not fin­ish.

How­ev­er, Camp­bell moves one place up from 87th po­si­tion af­ter stage 8, to 86th with an over­all time of over 25 hours.

An­ne­miek Van Vleuten of the Nether­lands who rides for Mo­vis­tar Team still lead with an over­all time of 24 hours, 55 min­utes and eight sec­onds go­ing in­to the fi­nal stage to­day.

