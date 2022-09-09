TTPS: WPC Arlene Briggs-Pascall described as warm and welcoming 

No. 8653 WPC Arlene Briggs-Pascall, loved and respected by peers and officials with whom she worked, has passed away. Details follow in this press release…
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says farewell to No. 8652 Woman Police Constable Arlene Briggs-Pascall, who passed away on September 4th, 2022, at the age of 54.
WPC Briggs-Pascall answered the call to service on November 29th, 2013, giving almost a decade of service to the country as a Special Reserve Police Officer.
She is remembered by her colleagues as a welcoming and jovial person. Peers from her stint as part of the TTPS Events Team reminisced on her organisational abilities and bright disposition.
WPC Briggs-Pascall’s colleagues at the Special Reserve Office, where she was last stationed, will miss her warmth and easy personality.
WPC Arlene Briggs-Pascall leaves to mourn her husband and her two children – a daughter and son.
The Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service sends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of WPC Arlene Briggs-Pascall as we say goodbye to a dear and dedicated officer.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian