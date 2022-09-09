TTPS: WPC Arlene Briggs-Pascall described as warm and welcoming 

Entornointeligente.com /

No. 8653 WPC Ar­lene Brig­gs-Pas­call, loved and re­spect­ed by peers and of­fi­cials with whom she worked, has passed away. De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease…

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice says farewell to No. 8652 Woman Po­lice Con­sta­ble Ar­lene Brig­gs-Pas­call, who passed away on Sep­tem­ber 4th, 2022, at the age of 54.

WPC Brig­gs-Pas­call an­swered the call to ser­vice on No­vem­ber 29th, 2013, giv­ing al­most a decade of ser­vice to the coun­try as a Spe­cial Re­serve Po­lice Of­fi­cer.

She is re­mem­bered by her col­leagues as a wel­com­ing and jovial per­son. Peers from her stint as part of the TTPS Events Team rem­i­nisced on her or­gan­i­sa­tion­al abil­i­ties and bright dis­po­si­tion.

WPC Brig­gs-Pas­call’s col­leagues at the Spe­cial Re­serve Of­fice, where she was last sta­tioned, will miss her warmth and easy per­son­al­i­ty.

WPC Ar­lene Brig­gs-Pas­call leaves to mourn her hus­band and her two chil­dren – a daugh­ter and son.

The Ex­ec­u­tive of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice sends con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly, friends and col­leagues of WPC Ar­lene Brig­gs-Pas­call as we say good­bye to a dear and ded­i­cat­ed of­fi­cer.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

