TTPS to use old blue and grey uniform more to block imposters

In an effort to make it difficult for criminals masquerading as police officers to engage in «illegitimate» activities that could end up hurting the public, acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob says they are considering reducing how and when operational uniforms are to be worn.
Responding to questions from reporters during a media briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port-of-Spain yesterday, Jacob admitted they had observed a trend within recent weeks where criminals were donning clothing and uniforms resembling that of the TTPS and carrying out roadblocks and even committing murders.
Indicating the public would see a return of the blue and grey uniform during special exercises, which will be one way to reassure the public of an officer’s legitimacy, Jacob said this worrying trend first emerged last November. And despite arrests and charges being brought against several persons, he said it appears to have surfaced once again.
Jacob advised the public to look for additional indicators such as marked police vehicles and badges prominently displayed around officers’ necks.
He said a public education campaign is also being planned to sensitise people on what to look for.
«We are going to increase the use of the blue and grey that the police used in years gone by and cut down as much as possible, police officers using what we call the operational blue uniform which we believe is what is being done,» he said.
Meanwhile, acting Deputy Police Commissioner, Intelligence and Investigations, Wendell Williams, said motorists whose vehicular tints are excessively dark would attract more attention from the TTPS in the coming weeks.
Warning that these vehicles could even be referred to as «suspect,» he said this was part of the effort to reduce criminal activities.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian