TTPS sends condolences to family, friends of  PC Thomas Phillip

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice has ex­pressed their deep­est sym­pa­thy to the fam­i­ly, friends and col­leagues of PC Thomas Phillip.

Ac­cord­ing to this re­lease, PC Thomas Phillip passed away on Fri­day 23rd Sep­tem­ber 2022 and leaves to mourn his wife and daugh­ter.

De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease…

The Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice (Ag.) Mc Don­ald Ja­cob and the Ex­ec­u­tive of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS), ex­press their deep­est sym­pa­thy to the fam­i­ly, friends and col­leagues of PC Thomas Phillip.

No. 6749 Po­lice Con­sta­ble THOMAS PHILLIP, who was ail­ing with Can­cer passed away on Fri­day 23rd Sep­tem­ber, 2022 at his home in Mari­ah, To­ba­go.

PC Phillip, 57, who en­list­ed as a Spe­cial Re­served Po­lice Of­fi­cer on May 14th, 2010 was last at­tached to the of­fice of the Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dent, To­ba­go Di­vi­sion.

PC Phillip leaves to mourn his wife; Karyn Stu­art-Phillip and daugh­ter.

Snr. Supt. Ju­nior Ben­jamin of To­ba­go Di­vi­sion, shared that «The death of PC Phillip is an ex­treme­ly great loss to the Court and Process Branch of the To­ba­go Di­vi­sion and by ex­ten­sion the TTPS as a whole. He was a very kind and up­lift­ing per­son, a friend to all. He was very pro­fes­sion­al in the way he con­duct­ed him­self, he was a mod­el of­fi­cer with ex­treme­ly great work ethics.»

Snr Supt Ben­jamin ex­press­es thanks to his fam­i­ly for al­low­ing and sup­port­ing him through­out his ca­reer. The Snr Supt has promised to in­tro­duce a so­cial wel­fare of­fi­cer in the di­vi­sion to pro­vide a lev­el of sup­port to the fam­i­lies of the de­ceased of­fi­cers.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com