TTPS sends condolences to family, friends of  PC Thomas Phillip

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has expressed their deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of PC Thomas Phillip.
According to this release, PC Thomas Phillip passed away on Friday 23rd September 2022 and leaves to mourn his wife and daughter.
No. 6749 Police Constable THOMAS PHILLIP, who was ailing with Cancer passed away on Friday 23rd September, 2022 at his home in Mariah, Tobago.
PC Phillip, 57, who enlisted as a Special Reserved Police Officer on May 14th, 2010 was last attached to the office of the Senior Superintendent, Tobago Division.
PC Phillip leaves to mourn his wife; Karyn Stuart-Phillip and daughter.
Snr. Supt. Junior Benjamin of Tobago Division, shared that «The death of PC Phillip is an extremely great loss to the Court and Process Branch of the Tobago Division and by extension the TTPS as a whole. He was a very kind and uplifting person, a friend to all. He was very professional in the way he conducted himself, he was a model officer with extremely great work ethics.»
Snr Supt Benjamin expresses thanks to his family for allowing and supporting him throughout his career. The Snr Supt has promised to introduce a social welfare officer in the division to provide a level of support to the families of the deceased officers.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian