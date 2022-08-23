TTPS probe claims authorities failed to act in McKenzie case

An investigation is underway into claims that authorities failed to act on reports that a relative of seven-year-old McKenzie Rechier threatened to kill her.
According to acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacobs, the Special Victim’s Unit is looking into the claim by Michelle Alexander, a neighbour, who said the suspect confessed her intentions to her three weeks prior to doing it.
«I cannot answer at this time to say in those circumstances, whether or not a report was made, yes or no, but I know that Ms Guy-Alleyne, the superintendent, the head of that unit, is doing the relevant investigation and we will respond soon concerning that report,» Jacobs told reporters yesterday.
«A report was made to the Children’s Authority, so we need to find out the truth behind it to see what really went wrong so it will not be repeated.»
He said he expects the report to be completed by today.
On Friday night, a 25-year-old suspect allegedly strangled and killed Rechier at her home. Shortly after midnight Saturday, Santa Flora police responded to a report of an incident involving a child at Number 7 Road, Palo Seco. There, they met the suspect and others. Inside a dirty room, they found McKenzie lying in a foetal position with a reddish mark on her neck and her face swollen.
Alexander told the Sunday Guardian that upon hearing the suspect’s intentions, she quickly sought the assistance of police and other public officials to help the suspect, who battled mental problems. However, she said that help never came.
Yesterday, Jacob said the TTPS has the necessary elements to provide support to those who may be contemplating perpetrating such acts as Rechier’s killer.
«We are here to provide that support to our communities. We are here to provide that service and that is the reason why we established the Special Victims Unit. We also have social workers within the police service and victim support officers who work within that unit in order to provide that necessary support. So once someone calls, we will provide the support,» he said.
