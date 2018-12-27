TTPS needs modern policing

Entornointeligente.com / As the debate continues over the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith’s “one shot, one kill” statement, New York-based criminologist and criminal psychologist Renée Cummings says what is much-needed is a modern policing approach by the T&T Police Service (TTPS).
This approach, she said, will hold police officers accountable when they are involved in incidents involving the use of deadly force and boost the level of public confidence and trust in local law enforcement
Cummings, who specialises in policing and lectures extensively on law enforcement leadership, explained: “While officer safety is always a top priority and an officer is allowed to use as many rounds required to neutralize a threat in intense, rapidly evolving situations, the manner in which a police agency holds its officers accountable will have an impact on the level of public confidence and public trust.
“There must be accountability and transparency in the use of force. There must be a standard reporting policy where force incidents are documented promptly, completely and accurately and reviewed in the same manner. It is called modern policing.”
Cummings said there is a huge difference between extrajudicial killings and use of deadly force and what has been happening in T&T for decades “is the way too frequent use of deadly force, the lack of a comprehensive, best practices use of force policy, and investigations into the use of force that aren’t robust and thorough.”
She said professional policing means aspiring to a higher ideal. Cummings made reference 2017 from the New York Police Department (NYPD) where, in a city of 8.6 million, there were 52 firearm discharges, 19 subjects struck by police gunfire, nine injured, ten killed and two subjects fired shots at officers.
“The NYPD has very stringent use of force data collection and reporting protocols, accounts for every shot fired and makes its use of force policy and annual use of force reports publicly accessible. The TTPS needs to upgrade its use of force policy to bring a new professionalism to local policing,” she said.
New leadership of the police service and a commitment to excellence in service delivery means that the TTPS has an opportunity to enhance its use of force policy with thorough oversight and accountability, according to Cummings.
“Engage a collaborative policing approach of stakeholders and subject matter experts in revising the present policy, encourage citizen feedback, educate the public on what levels of force are necessary and reasonable and when introduce rigorous evaluation and monitoring standards and comprehensive reporting of force incidents,” she said.
Cummings suggests a professionally written, comprehensive use of force policy manual that is shared with citizens, as well as constant revision of use of force policies, exploration of less lethal use of force options for officers, scenario judgment training in training environments that are highly realistic to strengthen cognitive decision-making, a professionally trained and staffed Force Investigation Division with officers who have received specialised training that covers unique aspects of use of force investigations such as homicide, crime scene investigation and civil rights.
“Intelligence-led policing means data collection which also extends to tracking how, when, where and why officers use force. Tracking is critical to minimising force incidents and injuries while maximising officer effectiveness and efficiency in the field,” Cummings said.
“While citizens appreciate that it is a split-second decision that officers must make in the kill zone and that officers are trained to shoot at centre mass—in the torso area—the big question is whether officers are justified in their decision-making to use deadly force. It is only through the transparent and expeditious investigation of force incidents will citizens be convinced that such decisions are legitimate,” she added.
Cummings said while use of force incident may only last a few seconds, its effect on the police service, an individual, a family, a community, or the country could last forever,
“Professional policing is about procedural justice and legitimacy, not vengeance,” she said
In an interview with Guardian Media, force science analyst Michael Goodridge said he believes Griffith’s terminology may be a matter of him subliminally reiterating his military training.
However, Griffith said yesterday that he is not changing his stance, even if one person says he is wrong.
“The fact is that over 90 per cent of polls among citizens, including those in authority, suggest otherwise. Anyone who aims a firearm or shoots at my officers, they have my full support to fire back and it is not to injure,” Griffith said.
The Commissioner added that foolish comments can cause police officers to have that one-second hesitation which can cost them their lives.
“When you aim at a target, it is not to injure and police officers are all given regular training on ranges to ensure they practice at the marked targets in the eventuality of armed confrontation. For reporters who do not know, the targets are for head and chest shots,” he said.
“As stated by Mr Goodridge, my style is in tandem not just with officers but anyone who has a firearm and is trying to defend himself if confronted with hostile fire. At times it is kill or be killed. One shot, one kill is used when you adhere to the four marksmanship principles. You adhere to these principles to get an accurate shot.
“If your first shot is not accurate as you are trained to do, then it allows the opportunity for the criminal to get a shot at you as you have not neutralised him,” Griffith said.
“It is poor marksmanship to be firing dozens of aimless shots at your target and missing, and even probably hitting an innocent bystander. The policy hence remains whenever my officers shoot, it is to neutralize the felon.”
Last week, president of the T&T Police Service Social and Welfare Association Michael Seales said a Use of Force Advisory Board will be established in 2019 with “a cadre of persons coming from different walks of life being put together to continuously examine the Use of Force Policy because the policy cannot be static because life is so fluid.”
He added: “We would have different events taking place that we have not been trained for and it must be taken into consideration as we develop and the use of force policy must be such that you have to have that fluidity and for the purpose of development over time.”
Seales said police officers are humans and the association recognizes that they are not to just leave an officer who got involved in a shooting regardless of whatever is right or wrong.
“The question is how the administration of the police service manages the use of force policy because it is a system to deal with,” he said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian