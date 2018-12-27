TTPS needs modern policing

Entornointeligente.com / As the de­bate con­tin­ues over the Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith’s “one shot, one kill” state­ment, New York-based crim­i­nol­o­gist and crim­i­nal psy­chol­o­gist Renée Cum­mings says what is much-need­ed is a mod­ern polic­ing ap­proach by the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS).

This ap­proach, she said, will hold po­lice of­fi­cers ac­count­able when they are in­volved in in­ci­dents in­volv­ing the use of dead­ly force and boost the lev­el of pub­lic con­fi­dence and trust in lo­cal law en­force­ment

Cum­mings, who spe­cialis­es in polic­ing and lec­tures ex­ten­sive­ly on law en­force­ment lead­er­ship, ex­plained: “While of­fi­cer safe­ty is al­ways a top pri­or­i­ty and an of­fi­cer is al­lowed to use as many rounds re­quired to neu­tral­ize a threat in in­tense, rapid­ly evolv­ing sit­u­a­tions, the man­ner in which a po­lice agency holds its of­fi­cers ac­count­able will have an im­pact on the lev­el of pub­lic con­fi­dence and pub­lic trust.

“There must be ac­count­abil­i­ty and trans­paren­cy in the use of force. There must be a stan­dard re­port­ing pol­i­cy where force in­ci­dents are doc­u­ment­ed prompt­ly, com­plete­ly and ac­cu­rate­ly and re­viewed in the same man­ner. It is called mod­ern polic­ing.”

Cum­mings said there is a huge dif­fer­ence be­tween ex­tra­ju­di­cial killings and use of dead­ly force and what has been hap­pen­ing in T&T for decades “is the way too fre­quent use of dead­ly force, the lack of a com­pre­hen­sive, best prac­tices use of force pol­i­cy, and in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to the use of force that aren’t ro­bust and thor­ough.”

She said pro­fes­sion­al polic­ing means as­pir­ing to a high­er ide­al. Cum­mings made ref­er­ence 2017 from the New York Po­lice De­part­ment (NYPD) where, in a city of 8.6 mil­lion, there were 52 firearm dis­charges, 19 sub­jects struck by po­lice gun­fire, nine in­jured, ten killed and two sub­jects fired shots at of­fi­cers.

“The NYPD has very strin­gent use of force da­ta col­lec­tion and re­port­ing pro­to­cols, ac­counts for every shot fired and makes its use of force pol­i­cy and an­nu­al use of force re­ports pub­licly ac­ces­si­ble. The TTPS needs to up­grade its use of force pol­i­cy to bring a new pro­fes­sion­al­ism to lo­cal polic­ing,” she said.

New lead­er­ship of the po­lice ser­vice and a com­mit­ment to ex­cel­lence in ser­vice de­liv­ery means that the TTPS has an op­por­tu­ni­ty to en­hance its use of force pol­i­cy with thor­ough over­sight and ac­count­abil­i­ty, ac­cord­ing to Cum­mings.

“En­gage a col­lab­o­ra­tive polic­ing ap­proach of stake­hold­ers and sub­ject mat­ter ex­perts in re­vis­ing the present pol­i­cy, en­cour­age cit­i­zen feed­back, ed­u­cate the pub­lic on what lev­els of force are nec­es­sary and rea­son­able and when in­tro­duce rig­or­ous eval­u­a­tion and mon­i­tor­ing stan­dards and com­pre­hen­sive re­port­ing of force in­ci­dents,” she said.

Cum­mings sug­gests a pro­fes­sion­al­ly writ­ten, com­pre­hen­sive use of force pol­i­cy man­u­al that is shared with cit­i­zens, as well as con­stant re­vi­sion of use of force poli­cies, ex­plo­ration of less lethal use of force op­tions for of­fi­cers, sce­nario judg­ment train­ing in train­ing en­vi­ron­ments that are high­ly re­al­is­tic to strength­en cog­ni­tive de­ci­sion-mak­ing, a pro­fes­sion­al­ly trained and staffed Force In­ves­ti­ga­tion Di­vi­sion with of­fi­cers who have re­ceived spe­cialised train­ing that cov­ers unique as­pects of use of force in­ves­ti­ga­tions such as homi­cide, crime scene in­ves­ti­ga­tion and civ­il rights.

“In­tel­li­gence-led polic­ing means da­ta col­lec­tion which al­so ex­tends to track­ing how, when, where and why of­fi­cers use force. Track­ing is crit­i­cal to min­imis­ing force in­ci­dents and in­juries while max­imis­ing of­fi­cer ef­fec­tive­ness and ef­fi­cien­cy in the field,” Cum­mings said.

“While cit­i­zens ap­pre­ci­ate that it is a split-sec­ond de­ci­sion that of­fi­cers must make in the kill zone and that of­fi­cers are trained to shoot at cen­tre mass—in the tor­so area—the big ques­tion is whether of­fi­cers are jus­ti­fied in their de­ci­sion-mak­ing to use dead­ly force. It is on­ly through the trans­par­ent and ex­pe­di­tious in­ves­ti­ga­tion of force in­ci­dents will cit­i­zens be con­vinced that such de­ci­sions are le­git­i­mate,” she added.

Cum­mings said while use of force in­ci­dent may on­ly last a few sec­onds, its ef­fect on the po­lice ser­vice, an in­di­vid­ual, a fam­i­ly, a com­mu­ni­ty, or the coun­try could last for­ev­er,

“Pro­fes­sion­al polic­ing is about pro­ce­dur­al jus­tice and le­git­i­ma­cy, not vengeance,” she said

In an in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia, force sci­ence an­a­lyst Michael Goodridge said he be­lieves Grif­fith’s ter­mi­nol­o­gy may be a mat­ter of him sub­lim­i­nal­ly re­it­er­at­ing his mil­i­tary train­ing.

How­ev­er, Grif­fith said yes­ter­day that he is not chang­ing his stance, even if one per­son says he is wrong.

“The fact is that over 90 per cent of polls among cit­i­zens, in­clud­ing those in au­thor­i­ty, sug­gest oth­er­wise. Any­one who aims a firearm or shoots at my of­fi­cers, they have my full sup­port to fire back and it is not to in­jure,” Grif­fith said.

The Com­mis­sion­er added that fool­ish com­ments can cause po­lice of­fi­cers to have that one-sec­ond hes­i­ta­tion which can cost them their lives.

“When you aim at a tar­get, it is not to in­jure and po­lice of­fi­cers are all giv­en reg­u­lar train­ing on ranges to en­sure they prac­tice at the marked tar­gets in the even­tu­al­i­ty of armed con­fronta­tion. For re­porters who do not know, the tar­gets are for head and chest shots,” he said.

“As stat­ed by Mr Goodridge, my style is in tan­dem not just with of­fi­cers but any­one who has a firearm and is try­ing to de­fend him­self if con­front­ed with hos­tile fire. At times it is kill or be killed. One shot, one kill is used when you ad­here to the four marks­man­ship prin­ci­ples. You ad­here to these prin­ci­ples to get an ac­cu­rate shot.

“If your first shot is not ac­cu­rate as you are trained to do, then it al­lows the op­por­tu­ni­ty for the crim­i­nal to get a shot at you as you have not neu­tralised him,” Grif­fith said.

“It is poor marks­man­ship to be fir­ing dozens of aim­less shots at your tar­get and miss­ing, and even prob­a­bly hit­ting an in­no­cent by­stander. The pol­i­cy hence re­mains when­ev­er my of­fi­cers shoot, it is to neu­tral­ize the felon.”

Last week, pres­i­dent of the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice So­cial and Wel­fare As­so­ci­a­tion Michael Seales said a Use of Force Ad­vi­so­ry Board will be es­tab­lished in 2019 with “a cadre of per­sons com­ing from dif­fer­ent walks of life be­ing put to­geth­er to con­tin­u­ous­ly ex­am­ine the Use of Force Pol­i­cy be­cause the pol­i­cy can­not be sta­t­ic be­cause life is so flu­id.”

He added: “We would have dif­fer­ent events tak­ing place that we have not been trained for and it must be tak­en in­to con­sid­er­a­tion as we de­vel­op and the use of force pol­i­cy must be such that you have to have that flu­id­i­ty and for the pur­pose of de­vel­op­ment over time.”

Seales said po­lice of­fi­cers are hu­mans and the as­so­ci­a­tion rec­og­nizes that they are not to just leave an of­fi­cer who got in­volved in a shoot­ing re­gard­less of what­ev­er is right or wrong.

“The ques­tion is how the ad­min­is­tra­tion of the po­lice ser­vice man­ages the use of force pol­i­cy be­cause it is a sys­tem to deal with,” he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

