TTPS launches GRACE initiative to combat gangs

The T&T Police Service yesterday launched the Gang Reduction and Community Project (GRACE) in an effort to reduce criminal activity in the country.
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the initiative works through strengthened intelligence-led investigations and interventions to reduce the conditions which result in the proliferation of gangs.
During the launch at the Police Training Academy in St James, Jacob acknowledged the murder toll, which has now crossed 400, and promised the new programme doesn’t mean the police will now be «softer» on gangs. Instead, he called it the «ideal approach to policing.»
He said while the TTPS builds capacity to «rigorously arrest the hardened gang leaders» and gang members, the TTPS must continue to prevent young people from joining gangs in the first place.
«I think that the figures should indicate more and more why we need the support, and why we need programmes like the GRACE programme, that we can go and work in the communities and make the necessary change,» he said.
Jacob said the training will begin with a select group of officers. From there, some of these officers will be selected to lead the project in the selected communities and then it will be followed by the training of over 600 officers in the 12 station districts.
«The evidence-based process will be enhanced by partnering with the UWI research group, not resource group, to assist in data collection, measurements and evaluation on the completion of this programme, it should be able to be replicated in other challenged communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago,» he said.
Jacob noted that in 2020 the TTPS recorded 205 reported murders that were classified as gang /revenge-related murders. He said they seized 445 firearms and 63 of them were high-powered weapons.
