TTPS gets first female internationally trained Bomb Tech

WPC Shawnee Alexan­dra Thomp­son is the first fe­male of­fi­cer to be in­ter­na­tion­al­ly qual­i­fied as a bomb tech­ni­cian with­in the TTPS and the Caribbean. Thomp­son says it nev­er once crossed her mind to pur­sue such a daunt­ing feat.

How­ev­er, she suc­cess­ful­ly nav­i­gat­ed through a five-week pro­gramme at the Roy­al Cana­di­an Mount­ed Po­lice Col­lege and the Tech­ni­cal and Pro­tec­tive Op­er­a­tions Fa­cil­i­ty, Ot­tawa, Cana­da, where she scored 96.7% and 100% in two writ­ten as­sess­ments and passed all prac­ti­cal ex­ams. Dur­ing the course, she un­der­went dif­fer­ent types and com­po­nents of ex­plo­sives and pro­ce­dures to ren­der them safe.

The first fe­male bomb tech­ni­cian in Trinidad and To­ba­go was Sergeant (Ag.) Adeli­na Hospedales.

There were 11 par­tic­i­pants, from four dif­fer­ent coun­tries – Unit­ed King­dom, Cana­da, Ice­land and our very own, Trinidad and To­ba­go.

She was cho­sen due to her per­for­mance, work eth­ic, at­ti­tude to­wards work, in­ter­per­son­al skills, de­port­ment and sev­er­al oth­er at­trib­ut­es.

The of­fi­cer, who has about five years’ ser­vice, dis­closed that her ca­reer in the TTPS was «birthed as a re­sult of my pas­sion for serv­ing, work­ing with young per­sons, help­ing oth­ers and be­ing a pa­tri­ot.»

«In my ear­li­er years, my pas­sion led me to en­rol in the Trinidad and To­ba­go Cadet Force where I served over a pe­ri­od of 15 years un­til at­tain­ing the rank of Sec­ond Lieu­tenant, work­ing with young per­sons like my­self and ac­quir­ing sev­er­al dis­ci­pli­nary, weapon, foot drills and lead­er­ship skills. I even spent a short pe­ri­od with the youth de­part­ment of the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly which al­lowed me to work with com­mu­ni­ties, even the one I grew up in,» she added.

She urged fel­low po­lice of­fi­cers «nev­er to give up» and to find and pur­sue their pas­sions.

«The TTPS has a lot to of­fer and one should not lim­it them­selves or set­tle by be­ing com­fort­able in their cur­rent po­si­tion. Iden­ti­fy your pas­sion, set goals and mon­i­tor your progress, iden­ti­fy your strengths and weak­ness­es, train your skills, mas­ter your craft, be­come the best ver­sion of your­self, re­main open-mind­ed, keep learn­ing, stay strong and nev­er give up,» WPC im­plored.

Con­grat­u­la­tions, WPC Shawnee Thomp­son!

