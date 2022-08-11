TTPS gets first female internationally trained Bomb Tech

WPC Shawnee Alexandra Thompson is the first female officer to be internationally qualified as a bomb technician within the TTPS and the Caribbean. Thompson says it never once crossed her mind to pursue such a daunting feat.
However, she successfully navigated through a five-week programme at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police College and the Technical and Protective Operations Facility, Ottawa, Canada, where she scored 96.7% and 100% in two written assessments and passed all practical exams. During the course, she underwent different types and components of explosives and procedures to render them safe.
The following is a press release from the TTPS:
Admitting that it never once crossed her mind to pursue such a daunting feat, the lone Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) representative and only female at this year’s Police Explosive Technicians and Radiography Course in Canada have attained international qualification as a bomb technician.
She is WPC Shawnee Alexandra Thompson, of the Special Branch, Explosives Detection and Disposal Unit.
WPC Thompson, the first policewoman to be internationally qualified as a bomb technician within the TTPS and the Caribbean, successfully navigated through a five-week programme, from May 30th to June 30th, at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police College and the Technical and Protective Operations Facility, Ottawa, Canada, where she scored 96.7% and 100% in two written assessments and passed all practical exams. The first female bomb technician in Trinidad and Tobago was Sergeant (Ag.) Adelina Hospedales.
There were 11 participants, from four different countries – United Kingdom, Canada, Iceland and our very own, Trinidad and Tobago.
During the course, she underwent different types and components of explosives and procedures to render them safe.
She was chosen due to her performance, work ethic, attitude towards work, interpersonal skills, deportment and several other attributes.
The officer, who has about five years’ service, disclosed that her career in the TTPS was «birthed as a result of my passion for serving, working with young persons, helping others and being a patriot.»
«In my earlier years, my passion led me to enrol in the Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force where I served over a period of 15 years until attaining the rank of Second Lieutenant, working with young persons like myself and acquiring several disciplinary, weapon, foot drills and leadership skills. I even spent a short period with the youth department of the Tobago House of Assembly which allowed me to work with communities, even the one I grew up in,» she added.
She urged fellow police officers «never to give up» and to find and pursue their passions.
«The TTPS has a lot to offer and one should not limit themselves or settle by being comfortable in their current position. Identify your passion, set goals and monitor your progress, identify your strengths and weaknesses, train your skills, master your craft, become the best version of yourself, remain open-minded, keep learning, stay strong and never give up,» WPC implored.
Congratulations, WPC Shawnee Thompson!
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian